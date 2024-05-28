Stan Rogers Folk Festival announces new roadshow series across Nova Scotia's Guysborough County

The Stan Rogers Folk Festival, also known as Stanfest, has announced it is expanding with a new roadshow series this July.

The Stanfest Roadshow will bring eight concerts to six communities across Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County.

The first concert will be an opening gala with performances by Lucy MacNeil and Rankin and the Broken Reeds at the Miles MacDonald Performance Centre in Guysborough on July 22.

Other roadshow performances will take place in Charlos Cove, Sherbrooke, Canso, and Little Dover before wrapping up in Larry's River on July 22.

The series leads into the 27th Stan Rogers Folk Festival, which takes place in Canso from July 25 to 28.

The festival’s executive director says the new roadshow will take “the shows to the people.”

“We are also giving our passionate and loyal audience an opportunity and reason to come earlier and stay longer,” says Troy Greencorn said in a news release from Phillips Public Relations.

“On top of that, we are creating a lot more employment for artists. This is an innovation opportunity that was hidden in plain sight. We are excited and community response has been over the top."

Stanfest’s new artistic director says the community venues range from 50 to 300 seats.

“There are many site-based festivals and many distributed festivals, but few that are both. Our community venue hosts are excited and working closely with us to ensure each concert is a unique experience,” Steve MacIntyre said in the release.

A full list of Stanfest Roadshow events can be found and purchased online.

Stanfest tickets and weekend passes are also available online and children under 12 gain entry for free.

The festival is a staple in the Nova Scotian summer music scene and is held in honour of late Canadian songwriter Stan Rogers.

