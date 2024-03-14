Former N.B. supply teacher sentenced to 18 months in jail for sexual offence

A 37-year-old former supply teacher from Moncton was sentenced to 18 months in jail for a sexual offence on Thursday.

According to an RCMP news release, the Fredericton Police Force arrested Stephen Blackwood in November 2022 after launching an investigation into reports of a man videotaping children in the pool areas of several hotels.

In September 2023, Blackwood pleaded guilty to a sexual interference charge related to a November 2022 incident, according to the release.

Blackwood received the 18-month sentence on top of his remand time. He will also serve a 15-year probation with strict conditions upon his release.

