Former RCAF commander steps into leadership role with Boeing Canada

The new president and CEO of Boeing Canada sees opportunities to offer more aircraft options in the wake of the federal government’s pledge increase military funding to NATO.

“I think the defence policy update added new capabilities to that roster of capabilities already on the table,” Al Meinzinger told CTV News Atlantic’s Todd Battis on Monday. “I’m excited for the opportunities for Boeing Canada. We’re very excited about the potential to offer capabilities to Canada.”

Meinzinger, who stepped into the leadership role in June, is a former commander with the Royal Canadian Air Force, even serving twice in New Brunswick.

“That was very much a highlight of my career,” he said.

Meinzinger said Boeing Canada has a “sizeable footprint” in the country, one that is likely to increase with its deal with the federal government to provide 16 Poseidon surveillance planes to replace the CP-140 Aurora fleet.

“The first aircraft will be arriving in 2026,” he said.

Meinzinger noted Boeing in America has recently fallen under scrutiny over safety and quality concerns, and it’s something the company takes seriously.

“There are over 100,000 Canadians that fly on Boeing products every day,” he said. “Safety is absolutely at the heart of the business.”