ATLANTIC
More

    • Former RCAF commander steps into leadership role with Boeing Canada

    Share

    The new president and CEO of Boeing Canada sees opportunities to offer more aircraft options in the wake of the federal government’s pledge increase military funding to NATO.

    “I think the defence policy update added new capabilities to that roster of capabilities already on the table,” Al Meinzinger told CTV News Atlantic’s Todd Battis on Monday. “I’m excited for the opportunities for Boeing Canada. We’re very excited about the potential to offer capabilities to Canada.”

    Meinzinger, who stepped into the leadership role in June, is a former commander with the Royal Canadian Air Force, even serving twice in New Brunswick.

    “That was very much a highlight of my career,” he said.

    Meinzinger said Boeing Canada has a “sizeable footprint” in the country, one that is likely to increase with its deal with the federal government to provide 16 Poseidon surveillance planes to replace the CP-140 Aurora fleet.

    “The first aircraft will be arriving in 2026,” he said.

    Meinzinger noted Boeing in America has recently fallen under scrutiny over safety and quality concerns, and it’s something the company takes seriously.

    “There are over 100,000 Canadians that fly on Boeing products every day,” he said. “Safety is absolutely at the heart of the business.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News