Fredericton man charged after alleged assault on woman in business parking lot

The Fredericton Police Force has laid three charges against a Fredericton man in connection with an alleged assault in a public parking lot on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a call for service regarding an assault on a woman at a business on Smythe Street around 7 p.m.

The male suspect was “quickly apprehended” after being located nearby.

Cruiz Webb was charged with indictable assault, robbery and assault with a weapon.

The 30-year-old will be held in custody until a bail hearing on Tuesday.

“While this incident was a random attack, police do not believe there to be a larger threat to public safety due to this incident,” a police spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

