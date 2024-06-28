ATLANTIC
    • Fredericton man charged after alleged assault on woman in business parking lot

    A Fredericton Police Force car. (Source: Fredericton Police Force/Facebook) A Fredericton Police Force car. (Source: Fredericton Police Force/Facebook)
    The Fredericton Police Force has laid three charges against a Fredericton man in connection with an alleged assault in a public parking lot on Wednesday.

    Police say they responded to a call for service regarding an assault on a woman at a business on Smythe Street around 7 p.m.

    The male suspect was “quickly apprehended” after being located nearby.

    Cruiz Webb was charged with indictable assault, robbery and assault with a weapon.

    The 30-year-old will be held in custody until a bail hearing on Tuesday.

    “While this incident was a random attack, police do not believe there to be a larger threat to public safety due to this incident,” a police spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

