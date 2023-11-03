ATLANTIC
    • Gloria McCluskey will not slow down at age 92

    According to Gloria McCluskey, it has been a pretty good 92 years.

    “Four beautiful children, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren,” said McCluskey, who married her husband Tom in 1952. “He passed away in 2012.”

    A retired HRM Councillor, McCluskey also served on Dartmouth City Council and was the mayor of Dartmouth from 1992 to 1996.

    She is still unhappy about HRM amalgamation.

    “Dartmouth would be so much better off,” said McCluskey.

    Rather than focus on the negative, McCluskey stays positive and busy.

    Until two years ago, she was still golfing.

    Baking in the kitchen is an everyday activity.

    “My raisin bread, instead of a cup and a half of raisins, has four,” said McCluskey.

    With her 93rd birthday fast approaching, McCluskey started a new hobby. In July, she signed up for quilting lessons.

    “When I look at this quilt, I laugh. I think I did that,” said McCluskey. “I learned it very quickly, and I made this very fast. Now I have another one almost finished.”

    Proving it is never too late to try something new, McCluskey has a message for seniors who may be watching.

    “You have to have a challenge and a reason to get up in the morning,” said McCluskey who also always maintains a happy heart with a positive attitude. “And you really have to like yourself.”

    Gloria McCluskey has all the bases covered in life, and a brand new homemade quilt to show for it.

