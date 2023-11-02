Gordie Clark elected to AHL Hall of Fame

Saint John native Gordie Clark will join Nova Scotian Dennis Bonvie in the American Hockey League Hall of Fame class of 2024.

"I was taken by surprise," said Clark from his home in Shapleigh, Maine. "I had not really been thinking about it."

Clark scored 267 goals in 540 AHL games over nine seasons. He also played in eight NHL games for the Boston Bruins.

Clark said he is obviously excited and is pleased to be entering the shrine with fellow Maritimer Bonvie.

“We are up here in Maine and we are getting ready to go back down to Florida where we live in the winter," said Clark. "When the call came, I was surprised and feeling very honoured.”

Dennis Bonvie and Gordie Clark’s American Hockey League Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be in February.