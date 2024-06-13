Halifax airport to connect to 39 destinations this summer

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport is gearing up for a busy summer and it’s offering travel tips to the hundreds of people who will cross through its doors over the next few months.

The airport has launched a campaign recommending travellers to do certain things to enjoy their journeys, including understanding baggage limits, leaving extra time to find parking spots, checking in online, and reserving spaces in the security line with YHZ Express.

“While our screening lines are well-staffed, it’s important to remember that wait times can occur during peak periods,” said Nancy Gagné, director of Service Delivery East, in a news release. “We encourage passengers to arrive well in advance of their flight departure time and to be prepared for security screening before they travel by visiting the “What Can I Bring” and “Travel Tips” sections of our website at catsa.ca.”

According to the release, the airport will connect to 39 destinations through 15 airlines this summer. It will also offer up to 30 weekly flights to Europe.

There will be non-stop direct flights to New York, Boston, Washington, and Philadelphia, along with expanded routes to Canadian stops such as Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto, Deer Lake, Ottawa, Montreal, and St. John’s.

The airport reported a net profit of $16 million in 2023.

