    • Possible bear attack at popular Halifax-area walking trail under investigation

    A section of the Shearwater Flyer Trail in the area of Shearwater, N.S., is pictured. (Source: Google Maps) A section of the Shearwater Flyer Trail in the area of Shearwater, N.S., is pictured. (Source: Google Maps)
    The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) is investigating a report of a possible bear attack in Eastern Passage, N.S.

    Nova Scotia RCMP and paramedics responded to the Shearwater Flyer Trail around 7:35 a.m. after receiving a report of a possible attack.

    The RCMP told CTV Atlantic a person was injured, but would not confirm how those injuries happened or the extent.

    The DNRR is calling the incident an “unconfirmed report of a bear attack.”

    An email to CTV Atlantic from Erin Lynch, communications advisor with DNRR, says a section of the trail between Bissett Road and Caldwell Road is closed as staff conduct their investigation.

    Out of an abundance of caution, Lynch says staff are setting live traps.

    “Any bears caught will be checked for evidence. If there are none found on the bear, it will be released,” said Lynch.

    Lynch says more details will be provided as they are confirmed.

    Anyone who sees concerning bear activity should contact the DNRR at 1-800-565-2224.

