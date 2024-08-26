Moncton girl gets special birthday shoutout from favourite country star

A Moncton girl with a rare health condition received a special birthday shoutout from her favourite country musician at the YQM Country Fest in Dieppe, N.B., over the weekend.

Abby Tambeau, who lives with a lung condition that requires regular medical treatments and appointments, is a big fan of musician Cooper Alan.

“He’s brought us through so many dark days with Abby,” said Adrienne Tambeau, Abby’s mother. “His music and stuff has really kind of brought our dark days into light days.

“Abby said, ‘It’s my dream to meet him and to see his concert,’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I can make that happen, but I’m going to try.’”

Thanks to some help, Abby and Adrienne got to meet the country superstar over the weekend.

“He says, ‘Hey, y’all, how you doing?’ And at first we’re all like, ‘Who’s he talking to?’” Adrienne said. “Then we realized it was us. It was like meeting someone at a family barbecue instead of a superstar.

“He was just so kind and very considerate and was amazing with the kids.”

Abby Tambeau poses with her family. (Source: Josh Smith/CTV News Atlantic)

During his show at the YQM, Alan sang “Happy Birthday” and dedicated his song “Feels like Hell” to Abby.

“That day, everything just melted away, all our problems melted away in that moment and it’s a moment that I will never forget,” Adrienne said.

“It made me happy that I got to see him,” Abby said.

-With files from Josh Smith

