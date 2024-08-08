Halifax council approves planning process to possibly halt infilling at Dartmouth Cove

Halifax council has taken a step to potentially stop or limit future infilling at Dartmouth Cove in Dartmouth, N.S.

At a meeting on Tuesday, council voted 12-to-two in favour of a motion directing the chief administrative officer to start the process to consider bylaw amendments to restrict water lot developments at Dartmouth Cove, which currently has nine water lots covering 4.52 hectares.

A report for council defines a water lot as any lot in a lake or Halifax Harbour that is normally partially or fully submerged underwater.

Two months ago, Transport Canada announced it had started the steps to rescind its approval for an infill project at Dartmouth Cove. The council report noted the possible infill at the cove prompted concerns from the public around the loss of harbour views along the Trans Canada Trail, increased truck traffic, and negative environmental impacts.

The report notes the Northwest Arm in Halifax adopted restrictions on its water lots in 2007.

“There is merit in considering additional controls on the infilling and development of water lots similar to those adopted for the Northwest Arm,” the report reads. “Provided senior levels of government agree to recognize or otherwise permit a limited jurisdiction for the Municipality over infilling in Dartmouth Cove, then the Municipality can enact restrictions over such infilling activity. Staff will consult with other levels of government and consider impacts on existing and planned projects that could be affected by new restrictions.”

Councillor Sam Austin, who opposed the proposed infill project at Dartmouth Cove, stated in a blog post on his website the public will need to be involved in the bylaw consideration process going forward.

“Like any planning process, there will be public engagement where members of the public and affected property owners have an opportunity to provide input to HRM that could shape what the potential bylaw amendments look like,” Austin said. “Dartmouth Cove isn’t as well defined legally as the Northwest Arm’s shoreline is so HRM will need to complete a survey of the shoreline to make sure any potential bylaw amendments are clear and can be defended if challenged.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.