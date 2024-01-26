Halifax overnight parking ban declared for Saturday

Halifax Regional Municipality residents will have to take their vehicles off the streets Saturday morning as crews work on snow removal.

According to a news release from the city, an overnight winter parking ban will be in effect in Zone 1 — Central and Zone 2 — Non-Central from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. as crews clear sidewalks and streets.

Vehicles must be parked off municipal streets during the ban. Any vehicles that interfere with snow-clearing operations can be towed.

Winter parking bans in the city can be declared until March 31.