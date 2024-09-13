Halifax focuses on voter accessibility ahead of municipal election
Twenty years ago, nearly half of all eligible voters in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) went to the polls to voice their picks for the next mayor (Peter Kelly was the ultimate winner). In 2020, that number was slightly above one third of all eligible voters (Mike Savage won that contest).
Voter turnout is an ongoing concern for many democracies at the federal, provincial (or state), and municipal levels. Halifax, similar to many cities, has seen a slump in voter participation in recent decades.
“The general trend is downward, but there are exceptions,” said Alex Marland, an adjunct faculty member with Saint Mary’s University’s political science department. “In 2015 federally there was an uptick in turnout because there was a lot at stake. When elections are close contests, there is more participation.”
Iain MacLean, a returning officer and municipal clerk for the HRM, is responsible for helping put the upcoming October municipal election together. He noted voter turnout is important, but their main goal is to make the process of voting itself as open as possible.
“Our office’s job is accessibility and creating an opportunity to reach voters,” MacLean said. “I can’t force people to come out and vote; I can only make them accessible.”
MacLean, who ran the election office for the City of Edmonton before he started working for Halifax in 2020, said low voter turnout is a cross-country issue.
“To be frank, we see across the country a lower participation in municipal elections for a level of government that really affects people’s day-to-day lives quite dramatically,” he said. “We’re pushing the importance of getting your voice heard as much as we can. We stay out of politics and focus on the political process.”
According to the municipality’s election records, Halifax has seen a gradual downturn in voter turnout for mayoral races since 2004, although 2020 appeared to reverse that trend:
- 2004: 48.39 per cent voter participation
- 2008: 36.19 per cent voter participation
- 2012: 36.93 per cent voter participation
- 2016: 31.77 per cent voter participation
- 2020: 39.77 per cent voter participation
Marland said the ongoing fascination with the United States presidential election illustrates how many Canadians are more interested in events south of the border than in their backyard.
“The big problem is that so many people are fascinated by American politics where they can’t even vote,” he said. “The more Canadian media pays attention to American politics, the less scrutiny they have for local politics. There are probably Haligonians who would be excited to vote in the American election who aren’t voting in the local election.”
Marland said a possible tactic for increasing voter engagement would be to cater the process to people’s hectic schedules.
“A good example is banking,” he said. “You used to have to go into a bank and now you can bank anytime on your phone. Voting hasn’t caught up. It’s kind of like a one-day sale. It’s a hassle and for some people it’s too much effort.”
MacLean said the municipality will have more than 100 voting stations and three in-person voting opportunities. Online voting will begin on Oct. 8.
Advanced voting will be held on Oct. 12 and 15 while election day will happen on Oct. 19.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TOP STORY What you need to know about COVID-19 as we head into fall
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
More new cars no longer come with a spare tire. Here's what you need to know
Vehicles used to come with a "full-sized" spare tire, but about 30 years ago, auto manufacturers moved to a much lighter, smaller tire, sometimes called a "donut spare." But now, depending on the car you have, it may not have any spare at all.
MPs to face new political realities on their return to Ottawa
On Monday, Parliamentarians will return to the familiar stone walls of West Block in Ottawa to find the political landscape has shifted significantly.
Son charged with 1st-degree murder after father's death on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
A 26-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his father on the Sunshine Coast last year.
Fugitive wanted in connection with Rocky View County murder arrested
Mounties have captured a fugitive wanted for murder and on the run since early August, and it happened while they were working another case.
Loblaw using body-worn cameras at 2 Calgary stores as part of pilot project
Loblaw is launching a pilot program that will see employees at two Calgary locations don body-worn cameras in an effort to increase safety.
Air Canada, pilots still far apart as strike notice deadline approaches
Labour talks between Air Canada and its pilots are approaching a midnight deadline, when either side could trigger the start of a shutdown for Canada's largest airline.
America votes: How a Harris or Trump win could impact Canada-U.S. trade
With the current North American free trade agreement up for review in 2026, the next U.S. president will have the power to press for changes or preserve the status quo.
'Such a rush': Vancouver makeup artist wins second Emmy award
A born-and-raised Vancouver resident is among the film and television artists from the FX drama Shogun who swept the Creative Emmy Awards.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
TOP STORY
TOP STORY What you need to know about COVID-19 as we head into fall
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
-
From an apartment in Vancouver to a storage container near Saskatoon, how 2 teenagers’ airplane finally gets unveiled to family decades later in Ontario
Decades after soaring through Vancouver's skies, spending years in a storage container in Saskatoon, and finally being restored in Ontario, a plane built by hand by two teenagers at the height of the Great Depression will be unveiled to their family for the first time.
-
More new cars no longer come with a spare tire. Here's what you need to know
Vehicles used to come with a "full-sized" spare tire, but about 30 years ago, auto manufacturers moved to a much lighter, smaller tire, sometimes called a "donut spare." But now, depending on the car you have, it may not have any spare at all.
Calgary
-
Fugitive wanted in connection with Rocky View County murder arrested
Mounties have captured a fugitive wanted for murder and on the run since early August, and it happened while they were working another case.
-
'Not open': Alberta's government criticizes federal asylum claimant plan
Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta is not open to having additional asylum seekers settled in the province.
-
Driver and new truck making magic in Monster Jam
Calgary’s setting for “the greatest outdoor show on earth” is hosting “the greatest show on dirt."
Edmonton
-
Fugitive wanted in connection with Rocky View County murder arrested
Mounties have captured a fugitive wanted for murder and on the run since early August, and it happened while they were working another case.
-
Pumpkin spice in Edmonton: A guide
It isn't hints of eggnog and peppermint thrilling our senses at Edmonton cafes and stores, at least not yet: Pumpkin spice is back again for another season.
-
Alberta dentist facing multiple sexual assault charges in incidents dating back to 2012
An Alberta dentist will appear in court later this month on sexual assault charges.
Montreal
-
Montreal byelection: Here's what the four party leaders are offering in LaSalle-Emard-Verdun
The leaders of the four major Canadian political parties - Justin Trudeau, Yves-Francois Blanchet, Jagmeet Singh and Pierre Poiliever - made their pitches for why voters should choose their parties in the upcoming Montreal byelection in LaSalle-Emard-Verdun.
-
Montreal man seeks living kidney donor as dialysis takes toll
A 25-year-old Montreal man is looking for a living kidney donor and has made a public appeal on social media. Until he finds one, Julian Zadrozny must undergo 10 hours of dialysis a day.
-
Montreal man dead after stabbing in Ottawa's ByWard Market
A man from Montreal is dead following a late night stabbing in Ottawa's ByWard Market.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING How Ottawa LRT service has changed in 5 years
On this fifth anniversary of LRT, CTVNewsOttawa.ca compares the system we were promised to the system we have.
-
Longtime Ottawa MPP Lisa MacLeod announces she won't seek re-election
Longtime Progressive Conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod has announced she will not be seeking re-election in the next provincial election, bringing an end to a lengthy time at Queen's Park.
-
Somali community alarmed after Ottawa police officers wiretapped, watched
Members of Ottawa's Somali community came together Thursday to denounce the Ottawa police use of wiretaps and video surveillance on five of its own Black officers of Somali decent and their family members.
London
-
'It's clear that they have no respect for workers': union leadership regarding Western strike
The rally on Wellington Street, near London City Hall, was in support of strike CUPE local 2361 members, who are now entering their third week on the picket line.
-
TOP STORY
TOP STORY What you need to know about COVID-19 as we head into fall
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
-
From the ashes: New vision emerging for a Bus Rapid Transit route to north London
More than five years after city council refused to fund a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route between Downtown London, Western University, and Masonville Place mall, a new concept is being discussed openly at city hall.
Barrie
-
Indoor pickleball facility to open at Georgian Mall
Pickleball fever is taking over the City of Barrie, with its first state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility in the former Sears site at Georgian Mall.
-
Graphic evidence presented in trial of man accused of 1994 Barrie murder
The jury was shown an exhibit video for the first time on Friday that took them inside Katherine Janeiro's Barrie apartment in the hours that followed her violent death 30 years ago.
-
Muskoka man fined heavily for possessing illegal bear parts
Conservation officers are urging hunters to follow the rules after a Muskoka man was fined for illegally possessing bear parts.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. beekeeper says she has lost almost 2M bees this season
CTV News Northern Ontario provides and update on the story of more than 1.5 million bees be lost earlier this summer.
-
MPs to face new political realities on their return to Ottawa
On Monday, Parliamentarians will return to the familiar stone walls of West Block in Ottawa to find the political landscape has shifted significantly.
-
Police seize sawed-off shotgun, ammo, northern Ont. teen charged
A northern Ontario teen has been charged with several weapon offences after police responded to a report of a prohibited weapon at a Kapuskasing residence.
Kitchener
-
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
-
Hog Heaven: Friday the 13th takes over Port Dover, Ont.
The streets of Port Dover roared to life on Friday for a tradition that has been going on for decades.
-
Blue-green algae found in local lakes and reservoirs
The hot summer weather has created the perfect conditions for blue-green algae in local lakes and reservoirs.
Windsor
-
Impending Air Canada strike won't affect local travel, but could cause broader disruptions
Windsor International Airport is serviced by Air Canada Jazz, and officials have confirmed that in the event of a pilot strike, that carrier can continue to operate.
-
Friday afternoon collisions keep first responders busy
A collision at Howard Street and Tecumseh at around 2:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon kept emergency crews busy.
-
More new cars no longer come with a spare tire. Here's what you need to know
Vehicles used to come with a "full-sized" spare tire, but about 30 years ago, auto manufacturers moved to a much lighter, smaller tire, sometimes called a "donut spare." But now, depending on the car you have, it may not have any spare at all.
Winnipeg
-
'We're serving Manitoba's greatest needs': Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg marking 100th anniversary
The Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg held its first meeting on Feb. 20, 1924. The club is marking its 100th anniversary this month.
-
What's behind the boom? The Manitoba community that nearly doubled in a decade
For decades, the Town of Ste. Anne was stagnant, but that all changed about 10 years ago. Now it is seeing one of the highest spikes of growth in the province.
-
1 dead, 3 injured in Friday morning crash on Portage Avenue
One person has died and three people were injured following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at a Portage Avenue intersection Friday morning.
Regina
-
Drugs and guns found following trafficking investigation in Regina, 2 charged
Two people are facing charges after officers seized items valued about $900,000 following a drug trafficking investigation on Thursday.
-
'Without a burdening carbon tax': Sask. investing over $25M into 13 emissions reduction projects
The provincial government says it will be investing more than $25 million into 13 industry driven emissions reducing projects through a special fund.
-
Saskatchewan artist fundraising to help family whose son has genetic disease
A Regina based artist is using his platform to fundraise for the family of a young boy with a genetic disease.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan hospitals report 1,305 service disruptions since 2019, data shows
Data from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), obtained by the provincial NDP through a freedom of information request, shows that between August 2019 and May 2024, there were more than 200,000 hours of healthcare blackouts at 58 hospitals and health centres, not including Saskatoon and Regina.
-
New OSB mill construction in Prince Albert set for 2025
After years of delays and planning, a new oriented strand board (OSB) mill is coming to Prince Albert.
-
Sneak peek opportunity at Prince Albert aquatic and arenas recreation centre
The new Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Centre continues to take shape, and the City of Prince Albert is excited to show off the progress to residents.
Vancouver
-
Coquitlam ice rink evacuated due to 'dangerously high' levels of carbon monoxide
A Coquitlam ice arena had to be evacuated Tuesday due to elevated levels of carbon monoxide.
-
'Such a rush': Vancouver makeup artist wins second Emmy award
A born-and-raised Vancouver resident is among the film and television artists from the FX drama Shogun who swept the Creative Emmy Awards.
-
Staff member hospitalized after assault at B.C. maximum security prison
A corrections officer at B.C.'s only maximum security federal prison was taken to hospital after an assault earlier this month.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman reveals greatest life lesson after celebrating 100th birthday
“There has to be love in your life and forgiveness,” Hilda smiles. “I think the only way out of the mess in the world is to start loving each other.”
-
Canadian warship seizes 1,400 kilos of cocaine off Central America
A Canadian warship has seized more than 1,400 kilograms of cocaine during an anti-drug-trafficking operation in Central America.
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday in Nanaimo, B.C.
Kelowna
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.