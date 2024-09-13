Halifax focuses on voter accessibility ahead of municipal election

Twenty years ago, nearly half of all eligible voters in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) went to the polls to voice their picks for the next mayor (Peter Kelly was the ultimate winner). In 2020, that number was slightly above one third of all eligible voters (Mike Savage won that contest).

Voter turnout is an ongoing concern for many democracies at the federal, provincial (or state), and municipal levels. Halifax, similar to many cities, has seen a slump in voter participation in recent decades.

“The general trend is downward, but there are exceptions,” said Alex Marland, an adjunct faculty member with Saint Mary’s University’s political science department. “In 2015 federally there was an uptick in turnout because there was a lot at stake. When elections are close contests, there is more participation.”

Iain MacLean, a returning officer and municipal clerk for the HRM, is responsible for helping put the upcoming October municipal election together. He noted voter turnout is important, but their main goal is to make the process of voting itself as open as possible.

“Our office’s job is accessibility and creating an opportunity to reach voters,” MacLean said. “I can’t force people to come out and vote; I can only make them accessible.”

MacLean, who ran the election office for the City of Edmonton before he started working for Halifax in 2020, said low voter turnout is a cross-country issue.

“To be frank, we see across the country a lower participation in municipal elections for a level of government that really affects people’s day-to-day lives quite dramatically,” he said. “We’re pushing the importance of getting your voice heard as much as we can. We stay out of politics and focus on the political process.”

According to the municipality’s election records, Halifax has seen a gradual downturn in voter turnout for mayoral races since 2004, although 2020 appeared to reverse that trend:

2004: 48.39 per cent voter participation

2008: 36.19 per cent voter participation

2012: 36.93 per cent voter participation

2016: 31.77 per cent voter participation

2020: 39.77 per cent voter participation

Marland said the ongoing fascination with the United States presidential election illustrates how many Canadians are more interested in events south of the border than in their backyard.

“The big problem is that so many people are fascinated by American politics where they can’t even vote,” he said. “The more Canadian media pays attention to American politics, the less scrutiny they have for local politics. There are probably Haligonians who would be excited to vote in the American election who aren’t voting in the local election.”

Marland said a possible tactic for increasing voter engagement would be to cater the process to people’s hectic schedules.

“A good example is banking,” he said. “You used to have to go into a bank and now you can bank anytime on your phone. Voting hasn’t caught up. It’s kind of like a one-day sale. It’s a hassle and for some people it’s too much effort.”

MacLean said the municipality will have more than 100 voting stations and three in-person voting opportunities. Online voting will begin on Oct. 8.

Advanced voting will be held on Oct. 12 and 15 while election day will happen on Oct. 19.

