Halifax issues water quality advisories for 3 beaches

Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.

According to a news release from the municipality, Oakfield Park Beach in Oakfield, Penhorn Beach in Dartmouth and Sandy Lake Beach in Dartmouth have the advisories after recent tests found them to have bacteria levels above Health Canada guidelines.

People are advised to avoid swimming in these beaches for the time being. Lifeguards will remain on site during regular hours to warn people not to swim.

The municipality monitors water quality levels at supervised beaches in July and August.

Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax also remains closed due to blue-green algae.

