Halifax issues water quality advisories for 3 beaches
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
According to a news release from the municipality, Oakfield Park Beach in Oakfield, Penhorn Beach in Dartmouth and Sandy Lake Beach in Dartmouth have the advisories after recent tests found them to have bacteria levels above Health Canada guidelines.
People are advised to avoid swimming in these beaches for the time being. Lifeguards will remain on site during regular hours to warn people not to swim.
The municipality monitors water quality levels at supervised beaches in July and August.
Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax also remains closed due to blue-green algae.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A second Russian border region declares an emergency as Ukrainian forces press their incursion
Russia's Belgorod border region declared an emergency Wednesday under heavy shelling by Ukrainian forces that are pressing a major cross-border incursion into the adjacent Kursk region for a second week.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer loses temper after being ejected in 7th inning
George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.
DNA investigation links California serial killer to 1986 killing of young woman near Los Angeles
The long-unsolved 1986 killing of a young Southern California woman has been linked to a convicted serial killer who admitted the crime, authorities said Tuesday.
New Zealand food bank distributes candy made from a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine
A charity working with homeless people in Auckland, New Zealand unknowingly distributed candies filled with a potentially lethal dose of methamphetamine in its food parcels after the sweets were donated by a member of the public.
Japanese are worried and confused after first-ever megaquake advisory. What does it mean?
Japan, one of the most earthquake-prone nations on earth, issued its first-ever 'megaquake advisory' last week after a powerful quake struck off the southeastern coast of the southern main island of Kyushu.
French prosecutors investigate gender-based cyber harassment of Algerian Olympic champ Imane Khelif
French prosecutors opened an investigation into an online harassment complaint made by Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif after a rain of criticism and false claims about her sex during the Summer Games, the Paris prosecutor's office said Monday.
Mazda Canada issues 'DO NOT DRIVE' advisory for cars affected by airbag recalls
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
Mpox vaccines likely months away even as WHO discusses emergency
Vaccines to help curb an escalating mpox outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring countries may still not reach the central African country for months even as the World Health Organization considers following Africa’s top public health agency in declaring the outbreak an emergency.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Municipalities in Ontario say there were 1,400 homeless encampments last year
Cities and towns across Ontario saw at least 1,400 homeless encampments in their communities last year, according to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, which is asking the province for guidance on how to handle them, as well as more help to house and support people.
-
No injuries after fire outside Hazel McCallion Library in Mississauga
Mississauga Fire says they are continuing to investigate the cause of a blaze that broke out in front of the Hazel McCallion Central Library early Wednesday morning.
-
Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
Calgary
-
Shooting in Calgary's Beltline investigated by police
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the Beltline on Tuesday evening.
-
'It was racially motivated': Calgary daycare owners speak out after licences cancelled
The owners of three Calgary child-care programs are speaking out after being shut down this week, accusing the provincial government of racism.
-
Jasper council told wildfire caused $283M in lost property value
The town of Jasper says early numbers indicate last month’s wildfires destroyed $283 million worth of property.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man's cancer death 11 weeks after diagnosis highlights Alberta medical oncologist shortage
May 2 is a day Cici Nguyen says she'll never forget. That day less than four months ago is when Edmonton's Steven Wong, her 41-year-old husband, was diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric cancer.
-
'Be very careful': Officials warn of potential hazards in homes still standing in Jasper
Pattie Urie will be going home to Jasper on Friday. The 25-year resident of Jasper is one of the lucky ones — she says her house in west Jasper is still standing.
-
Community-run Edmonton Elks being sold to private owner Larry Thompson: CFL source
Larry Thompson is the new private owner of the Edmonton Elks.
Montreal
-
Pointe-Claire bookstore loses hundreds of books due to flooding after massive rainfall
One of the casualties of Friday's rainstorm was Babar Books, a beloved bookstore in the heart of Pointe-Claire Village that is now dealing with the loss of hundreds of books.
-
Montreal man sentenced to 10 years in U.S. for 'massive' telemarketing scheme
A Montreal man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Pennsylvania judge for operating a telemarketing scheme that defrauded American seniors of millions of dollars.
-
Man in hospital after conflict leads to stabbing in Montreal park
A 33-year-old man is in hospital following a stabbing at a park in downtown Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Renfrew, Ont. town council failed to properly scrutinize Ma-Te-Way expansion: report
A new report into the multi-million-dollar Ma-Te-Way Centre expansion project says the Town of Renfrew council failed to properly scrutinize the controversial and costly venture.
-
Ottawa Fire Services provides tips to prevent 3 common household fires
The Ottawa Fire Services is offering tips to prevent the most common fires in households. Cooking, improperly discarded smoking materials and dryer are three of the most common causes of fires in homes.
-
Stolen dog from Ottawa found in Wyoming reunited with owner in Canada
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
London
-
London Ont. driving instructor wanted on sexual assault charges
Nedal Al-Louzi, 45 years old of London, Ont. is employed as an instructor for a London area driving school. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.
-
London man to be sentenced in field party shooting
The sentencing hearing for a 22-year-old man who plead guilty in connection the shooting death of a teenager at a field party is set for Sept. 18. Dylan Schaap was originally charged with second degree murder but ended up pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in May.
-
$50,000 reward issued in three-year search for missing woman
A $50,000 reward is being offered, and police are sending out a call for any information related to a Sarnia woman that has been missing for over three years.
Barrie
-
Variety of drugs lead to bust in Muskoka
Two Huntsville residents are up on charges of possession of a variety of drugs and stolen goods.
-
County works to finalize deal to avoid first work stoppage in decades
The County of Simcoe is bracing for job action that could shut down many services later this month.
-
Man stabbed trying to save dog during violent encounter
Police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a violent encounter involving a man and his dog in downtown Barrie last week.
Northern Ontario
-
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
-
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
-
Neighbours react with shock to drive-by shooting in Timmins
Timmins police say they are investigating reports of gunshots in the south end of town Monday night.
Kitchener
-
Hold and secure lifted in Wellesley
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has lifted its ‘hold and secure’ warning in Wellesley.
-
'High-risk' Kitchener killer gets statutory release
A Kitchener man, who admitted to choking his roommate to death, is getting a second chance at statutory release.
-
Brant County, Ont. mothers want change after children die of drug overdoses
A pair of mothers are joining forces after both their children died as a result of drug overdoses.
Windsor
-
Essex County road closure on Wednesday
According to Essex County, detours are posted and drivers are thanked in advance for their cooperation and patience.
-
‘I was held at knifepoint suddenly’: Man shares his alleged intimate partner violence experience
A Windsor man is sharing his alleged experience with intimate partner violence, calling for more support for male victims.
-
Second Costco location rumoured in Windsor
A second Costco location is rumoured to be coming to Windsor and the city is showing its support.
Winnipeg
-
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time slurpee capital of the world.
-
Winnipeg teenager warns drivers, cyclists after alleged hit-and-run in River Park South
A Winnipeg teenager is warning drivers and cyclists to watch the road after he claims he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the city’s River Park South neighbourhood.
-
Man charged with sexual assault of teenagers attempts to jump out hotel window: Winnipeg police
A 54-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after two teenage girls claim he sexually assaulted them in a Winnipeg hotel.
Regina
-
U of R study finds RCMP members at higher risk of sexual victimization
A study through the University of Regina found that RCMP members reported a higher number of instances of sexual assault and harassment throughout their lifetimes compared to the average Canadian population.
-
Child airlifted to hospital following collision in Melville, Sask.
A child has been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a pedestrian collision in Melville, Sask. on Monday.
-
Sask. teenager dead after rollover in Manitoba
A Saskatchewan teenager is dead and another injured after an A-T-V rollover in southwestern Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
'Nothing will move': Concern over rail strike reaches fever pitch in commodity-driven Saskatchewan
Concern over a potential rail strike is hitting a fever pitch in Saskatchewan.
-
'Outright fraud': This Saskatoon builder left a trail of customers who say they paid and got nothing
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
-
Northern Sask. community under evacuation order as wildfire approaches
A wildfire is forcing residents of a remote community in Northern Saskatchewan to evacuate.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s pre-election summer: Tax cut promises, strategy and sparring
Typically, late August is a quiet time in B.C. politics as the parties and their supporters rest up before diving into election mode ahead of voting day in October, so BC United raised eyebrows when they made a bombshell policy announcement in Victoria Tuesday.
-
Pit bull was off-leash in children's care, B.C. woman says after attack
A woman whose corgi was attacked by a pit bull in a Coquitlam, B.C., dog park last week is questioning whether families should allow certain pets off-leash in public – particularly in the care of unaccompanied minors.
-
13 people charged with mischief for pro-Palestinian protest in Vancouver
Thirteen people who were arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest in Vancouver earlier this year have been charged, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s pre-election summer: Tax cut promises, strategy and sparring
Typically, late August is a quiet time in B.C. politics as the parties and their supporters rest up before diving into election mode ahead of voting day in October, so BC United raised eyebrows when they made a bombshell policy announcement in Victoria Tuesday.
-
B.C. wildfire situation improving but officials warns things could change quickly
At the peak of wildfire activity over the past couple of weeks, more than 5,000 British Columbians found themselves under evacuation order or alert, but as of Tuesday just 55 properties remain under order.
-
Transportation Safety Board issues safety reminders after fatal B.C. plane crash
A report from the Transportation Safety Board says an investigation couldn't determine a specific cause of a fatal small plane crash in southeastern B.C. last year, but it has prompted some reminders for operators.
Kelowna
-
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.