Halifax launches vulnerable persons registry

Halifax has launched a voluntary vulnerable persons registry that it says will help residents during emergencies.

According to a news release, the voluntary, self-referral list is intended for residents without 24-hour support who experience severe difficulty with mobility, hearing impairment, developmental disabilities, mental health conditions, and other impediments.

The registry gives first responders essential information to help prioritize their assistance responses for residents during incidents like severe storms and power outages.

Registrants will receive a warning through hfxALERT when the registry program is active.

People with 24-hour support from a caregiver, a long-term care home, or a parent or guardian support are not eligible for the registry, although exceptions may apply.