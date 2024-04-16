Halifax Transit bus involved in three-vehicle crash in city’s downtown

Halifax police have closed traffic on a portion of Barrington Street after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to the reported collision involving a Halifax Transit bus in the 2400-block area of Barrington Street around 11 a.m.

Police say the vehicles were allegedly travellling in opposite directions when they collided and then hit the bus.

Three-vehicle collision on Barrington Street in Halifax on April 16, 2024. (Source: Mike Lamb/CTV News Atlantic)Two people in one or both of the cars involved in the crash were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. No one on the bus was injured.

The road is closed between North and Cogswell streets.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.