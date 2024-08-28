Halifax waterfront welcomes latest development

The Cunard Residences is the newest building to open along the Halifax waterfront.

“There are 231 suites here on site, six different restaurants will be going into the base on the ground level, right on the boardwalk,” says Colin Beiswanger, the commercial leasing manager for Southwest Properties, which owns the building.

The 16-storey building adds to an already vibrant waterfront development plan that began decades ago.

“You really try to do a bit of place-making. People come to the waterfront and what do they come for? Right now it’s food, it’s dining experiences,” Beiswanger says.

Zoey Boosey owns one restaurant along the boardwalk and she jumped at the opportunity to open another one. Boosey says the Halifax waterfront is known internationally as a desirable location for a business.

“It’s just grown so much. I’ve only lived in Canada for eight years and I’ve seen a massive change in the waterfront. It’s a lot more cosmopolitan now in Nova Scotia, it’s growing in size and stature,” Boosey says.

Brad Lockwood, who last visited the city 30 years ago, echoes those sentiments.

He says those responsible for the overall development plan hit all the marks.

“They have done everything right in my mind by concentrating their efforts on the boardwalk and the nightlife here, it’s been amazing,” Lockwood says. “It’s the restaurants to us. We came here to eat lobster and we have every single day.”

“They’re just making it more approachable. It’s beautiful, it’s pretty. It’s attractive and we’re getting so many tourists here,” says Boosey.

Her next projects include a doughnut shop and a café, both opening soon. A British pub with a large patio will start serving customers on the waterfront in May.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.