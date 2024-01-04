Haligonians concerned about speeding on neighbourhood roads

Canadians are asking drivers to slow down on neighbourhood roads.

That’s according to a recent survey by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), which surveyed 2,503 Canadians between Oct. 20 and 30, to get a better understanding of driving habits and speeding on local roads.

It’s a sentiment that’s echoed by residents in Halifax like Lloyd Martin, who believes speeding is becoming more common in the north-end Halifax neighbourhood where he works as a crossing guard and safety patroller at the busy intersection of Almon and Dublin streets.

“Just in the last three or four years, I've noticed a big change in the speed,” said Martin. “I don't know what is causing it at all.”

Kathy Stay lives in the neighbourhood and believes the issue stems from aggressive drivers using neighbourhood streets as shortcuts to avoid heavier traffic on main thoroughfares.

"I notice it, particularly on Friday afternoons,” said Stay. “There will be a lot of traffic and most of it is in a hurry."

The Halifax Regional Municipality has installed traffic speed humps and a traffic cushion along Dublin Street to try and slow down traffic. Stay says drivers initially slowed down but believes the traffic calming measures no longer work.

"For a while, they slowed down for the speed bumps but now they just gun it,” said Stay.

The CAA survey showed 88 per cent of Canadians polled are concerned about speeding on local roads. That doesn’t surprise Halifax West-Armdale councillor Shawn Cleary, who says the brunt of complaints that he and other councillors receive from residents relate to traffic issues like speeding.

"It's top of mind for everyone, and it could be a matter of (people saying), ‘I don't think my kids are safe on the street, or I don't feel safe crossing the street,’” said Cleary. “Or sometimes it’s the reverse, ‘I'm a commuter coming in and I'm slowed down by all these speed bumps and I want you to get rid of them.’"

The CAA survey further showed that one in five respondents admitted to speeding in their own neighbourhoods.

Halifax Regional Police says they follow up on traffic complaints and encourage the public to report issues, suggesting it helps direct their enforcement of all traffic laws.

"It's one of the ways we know how to focus our attention,” said Halifax Police information officer Cst. John MacLeod. “And when it does get our attention we have the ability to look at those particular areas and address those concerns."

Although the roadwork can be expensive, Cleary believes that traffic calming measures like speed humps and traffic islands are working.

“For the most part, yes,” said Cleary. “Where we've done that we are getting good feedback."

-with files from CTV’S Natasha O’Neil