Strike up the band: Musicians seek to inspire N.S. schoolkids

Grade 5 student Aria Sheppard had a lot of words to describe the band that performed at her Cape Breton school on Friday.

“Fun to watch, cool, inspiration, and I liked how they were very energetic,” Sheppard said. “We got up to dance with them and feel the beat and it was really cool to watch.”

Backhouse Brass, a university music group, visited several Cape Breton schools this week to put on shows and encourage kids to try out band programs.

“We’re trying to inspire some of these younger kids to continue with band or join band and show them that playing wind instruments can be just as cool as pianos and guitars,” said Nathan Grosset, a member of Backhouse Brass.

Backhouse Brass plays at a Cape Breton school. (Source: Darryl Reeves/CTV News Atlantic)Keli Brewer, an arts education consultant, said school music program enrollment slumped in the Cape Breton region during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s been able to bounce back.

“The band registrations in our region are excellent,” Brewer said. “Now with our elementary band programs, 53, 54 per cent of students in Grade 5 are enrolled in a band program and this is now carrying on to our middle schools and high schools.”

“Music teaches a lot of creativity, a lot of discipline and I really enjoy it,” said Kyrah Haddad, Grade 5 student.

Grosset said music has played a vital role in his life.

“I have a relatively severe anxiety disorder and it’s been a good coping mechanism to help me in times of need,” he said.

“Music is key to creating a positive culture in education and really in our communities,” Brewer said.

