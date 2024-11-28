Holt says Canada’s premiers 'understand each other’s interests' in approaching U.S. tariffs response

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt says her government is examining specific economic impacts of a 25 per cent tariff in the event U.S. President-elect Donald Trump follows through on the threat first made Monday.

Holt, along with Canada’s other premiers, met Wednesday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss a formal response.

During Thursday’s question period, Holt said New Brunswick’s Department of Finance was gathering information about key sectors, including forestry, seafood and petroleum.

“We’ve reached out to those businesses as well, to convene a table with the (Canadian Association of Importers and Exporters),” said Holt “To have those conversations… should we not be able to mitigate these tariffs come the end of January, other things we can do to ensure the security of those jobs and the competitiveness of those companies.”

During question period, interim Progressive Conservative Leader Glen Savoie said he was worried the united approach of premiers may devolve into provinces “creating their own deals.”

Holt said premiers were “very frank about the unique needs of their provinces and recognizing each other’s unique needs.”

“We’ve made sure that we understand each other’s interests,” said Holt. “And that we are all going to advocate together for each other’s interests, where they are common and where they are not.”

Holt also said she was hoping to speak soon with Maine Governor Janet Mills on the topic of tariffs.