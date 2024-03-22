Industry discontent seen in fisheries across Atlantic Canada

Fishers in New Brunswick are standing up and speaking out ahead of this year’s fishing season, stating they are “fed up with being ignored” by the federal government.

Carl Allen is the Maritime Fishermen’s Union New Brunswick vice president, but he’s also a fourth-generation fishermen who’s been doing full days on a boat since he was just seven years old.

He’s also run his own vessel as a captain since 2007.

He says the industry has been sailing through some rough waters over the last several years.

“We’re seeming to be heard less and less,” he said. “Parties that have no interest in the fisheries whatsoever, no direct involvement in the ENGO’s, all of a sudden their voice at an advisory table weighs more than mine? That’s hard to deal with when I’m the primary part of this industry. Without fishermen there is no fishing industry.”

He says fishers are frustrated across the province, which prompted the union to speak out.

In a media release, Maritime Fishermen’s Union points to several areas of concern ahead of this year’s season, including the exclusion of inshore fishermen from decision making and a lack of transparency in deals made with First Nations.

“When there lacks transparency, that’s a very concerning position to be in because who knows what and maybe everything is all good, but if you don’t know, how are you to believe, right?” he said.

The union also highlighted Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s management of various predator species, the lack of enforcement of poaching rules and the processing sector being taken over by multi-national companies.

“This trend of big multi-national companies buying up our processing companies is very concerning. If you have the entire industry held by the hands of a very few, there lacks competition,” said Allen.

He’s also worried about a ripple effect and points to the decision closing seafood plants could have on communities including the loss of jobs and the impact on other small businesses that have ties to it.

The industry discontent is being seen across Atlantic Canada.

Protests are currently underway in St. John’s, Newfoundland. In Nova Scotia, Bay of Fundy Inshore Fishermen’s Association president Colin Sproul points to poaching rules not being implemented and corporate takeover as two major current issues.

“This is the most important industry in Atlantic Canada and it’s high time that it’s treated like that by the federal government,” said Sproul.

While ultimately each province has their own issues to address, fishers say their reason for speaking out is similar across the board.

“We have no seat at the table on those really important discussions even though we’ve came with our hat in our hand, in good faith, and asked for a place to share them,” said Sproul.

“We have to be committed to conversations between all participants and all stakeholders in the industry and we ultimately have to be committed to science based fisheries management and we’ve seen a huge departure away from that with this government. Ultimately we need to focus back on the sustainability of resources and science based fishery management – that’s where the answer lies.”

As for what comes next, Sproul says he would like to see local government stand up publically for their communities and the issues they’re facing.

“It also needs to start with a recognition and respect for fishing families and fishing communities and the bedrock of our economy that they are,” he said.

As for Allen, he extended an invitation moving forward.

“As harvesters, we just want to be heard more,” he said. “We want our knowledge to have weight, right? We want their biologists to come out on the water and see what we’re seeing more often. Come with us so we can prove that what we’re seeing is what we’re seeing.”

CTV News reached out to the Fisheries and Oceans Canada for a comment addressing the concerns from local fishermen’s unions, but didn’t receive a response by end of day Friday.