International drug trafficker arrested in N.S., police say

Nova Scotia police say they have arrested an international drug trafficker who allegedly used dark net websites in a first-of-its-kind investigation for the province.

According to police, Operation Hackstone began in February when the RCMP received a tip from Homeland Security Investigations about a Nova Scotia-based drug trafficker exporting opioid drugs to the United States. The suspect allegedly advertised the sale of the drugs on dark net websites and received payment through cryptocurrency.

Police say they determined the drug trafficker, based in Halifax, was sending drug-filled packages through the mail.

On Aug. 30, N.S. RCMP arrested John Nicholas Allen-Simec, 37, for drug trafficking offenses.

Police say they also seized a 2021 Toyota Rav4, hydromorphone, Dexedrine, ketamine, MDMA, Xanan and other prescription medications, shipping labels, receipts, packaging, and electronic devices.

Allen-Simec was charged with:

trafficking a controlled substance – hydromorphone (three counts)

trafficking a controlled substance – amphetamine

exporting a controlled substance from Canada – hydromorphone (five counts)

exporting a controlled substance from Canada – amphetamine

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of exporting (two counts)

Allen-Simec, who was released on conditions, is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.