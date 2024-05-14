'It's kind of the end of an era': Saint John, N.B., residents react to passing of Arthur Irving

In a city known for its heavy industry, a quick drive anywhere in Saint John, N.B., will let residents know what company is at its heart.

Whether it be on the gas pumps, various billboards, or Canada’s largest refinery, the Irving name is everywhere in the Port City, and residents wont soon forget the impact of the man who led the operation for decades: Arthur Irving.

“It is one of the biggest losses I think Saint John has ever seen,” says resident David Woodworth. “And it’s going to be a long time for anyone else to replace him.”

“It was kind of shocking and surprising,” David Hodgin told CTV Atlantic on learning his Arthur Irving’s death. “He was a good man, I have had dealings with him before.”

“It’s been a name associated with Saint John since I was a toddler,” notes resident Tim Cleghorn. “So it’s kind of the end of an era.”

On Monday, Arthur Irving passed at the age of 93 after a long battle with cancer, according to his obituary. All Irving operations in Saint John, as well as many other businesses, had their flags flying at half mast Tuesday to honour his death.

Growing up in Saint John, city councillor David Hickey says it isn’t hard to see the legacy left behind by the company’s long-time leader.

“Mr. Irving served Irving Oil for over 70 years and spent the bulk of that as the head of the organization so (his death) will be felt,” says Hickey. “I think he leaves behind a legacy of excellence, business excellence, and community partnerships, too.”

Donald Savoie, author of a book on Irving Oil, told CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis Arthur Irving “loved life to the fullest.”

“He pushed the enveloped on everything he did,” Savoie says. “It was extraordinary. He had a deep, deep attachment to his community and to his region. He never wavered on that.

“He gave it all in this community.”

The passing of Arthur Irving raises more questions about the future of the Irving Oil.

Last June the company announced it was undergoing a “strategic review,” which included the potential of a partial or full sale of its operations. Arthur Irving’s role changed from board chair to chair emeritus, while his daughter Sarah, who was serving as Irving Oils vice-president and looked to be the heir to the multi-billion operation, left the company entirely.

“Certainly the loss of a champion like Arthur Irving leaves a lot of questions,” says Hickey on the direction of the company moving forward. “I am confident (those questions) will be answered soon.”

Residents hope for the same.

“It will be interesting to see the direction they go now that he’s passed,” says Suzanne Cleghorn.

“I’m not quite sure what the sons and granddaughters or grandsons are going to do,” says Hodgin.

“I think his family respects him so much that they are going to do it for him,” Woodworth believes.

“He would always urge people to outperform or do their best and do better,” Savoie says.

A service will be held Saturday in Saint John to celebrate the life or a man who meant so much to the Port City.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.