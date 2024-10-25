'It’s sending the message that migrants are to blame': Maritime organizations react to drop in immigration targets

More than 100 organizations nationwide have signed a petition calling on the prime minister and immigration minister to reverse Thursday’s call to reduce Canada’s immigration targets by 20 per cent in 2025.

The Centre for Migrant Work Rights Nova Scotia is one of the 121 organizations to sign the petition.

“We unfortunately don't see any positives in this announcement,” says Stacey Gomez, executive director for the centre.

Gomez says the announcement not only affects newcomers seeking permanent residence, but will also cut down the number of migrant workers and international students who come to Canada. She says many of these people pay taxes and pay their share into the health-care system, but are not being treated fairly.

She says the move will have an impact on numerous sectors, including the labour force in Canada.

“It’s sending the message that migrants are to blame for many of the issues that we're seeing in Canada,” says Gomez. “We want to see real solutions, not smoke and mirrors that is blaming migrants and scapegoating migrants for these issues.”

New Brunswick premier-designate Susan Holt said she’s concerned over the announcement and its potential impact on the province.

“I don't think there's a long term care facility in New Brunswick that would be open today if it weren't for the newcomers that have come to help care for seniors in New Brunswick,” Holt said. “I don't know how we're going to tackle our housing challenges if we don't bring in more people who have those construction skills that we need to help us build the homes we need and want to live in.”

In a statement, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce credited the government’s efforts to strengthen and ensure Canada’s immigration system is sustainable but worry how it will affect businesses.

“The significant reduction announced today for the 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan is disappointing for businesses across the country that, in recent months, have had to deal with abrupt and constant changes to immigration policy,” the statement reads. “Significantly decreasing our labour pool will impact thousands of these employers across Canada struggling to find the workforce they need to operate and grow. Today’s announcement will also reduce Canada’s capacity to attract foreign direct investment.”

The Societe National de l’Acadie praised the federal governments move, claiming high immigration levels have only worsened the problems around housing and social services.