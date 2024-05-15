ATLANTIC
More

    • Man charged for N.S. car crash that killed 3 people

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    A 25-year-old man is facing multiple dangerous driving charges in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two adults and an infant on a Nova Scotia highway last October.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported two-vehicle collision on Highway 2 in Fort Lawrence around 10:05 p.m. on Oct. 21. A 43-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and an infant in an SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

    A 21-year-old woman in the SUV suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

    The release says a 19-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man in the other vehicle suffered serious and minor injuries, respectively.

    On May 10, police say Tyler Joseph Strong of Amherst was charged with:

    • three counts of criminal negligence causing death
    • three counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death
    • two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm
    • two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

    Strong is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.   

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario's 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski arrested

    Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News