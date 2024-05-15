Man charged for N.S. car crash that killed 3 people
A 25-year-old man is facing multiple dangerous driving charges in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two adults and an infant on a Nova Scotia highway last October.
According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported two-vehicle collision on Highway 2 in Fort Lawrence around 10:05 p.m. on Oct. 21. A 43-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and an infant in an SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 21-year-old woman in the SUV suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
The release says a 19-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man in the other vehicle suffered serious and minor injuries, respectively.
On May 10, police say Tyler Joseph Strong of Amherst was charged with:
- three counts of criminal negligence causing death
- three counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death
- two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm
- two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm
Strong is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12.
