Man hospitalized after stabbing at Dartmouth motel: police
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating an alleged stabbing at a Dartmouth motel early Wednesday morning.
According to a news release, police responded to a reported stabbing at Lake City Motel around 3:05 a.m. They found a 30-year-old man who was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect in the incident fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed in a park in north-end Dartmouth. The driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden says new Gaza hostage deal not expected soon
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he did not expect an Israel-Hamas deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza to be struck soon.
More than 200 charges laid in undercover sting by Calgary police
Calgary police say more than two dozen people are facing charges in connection with an undercover operation into drug trafficking at CTrain stations.
Former No. 2 draft pick Nolan Patrick retires at 25
Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, appears to have ended his playing career at age 25.
Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
Mastermind Toys gift cards won't be accepted after Christmas Eve, company warns
Mastermind Toys has warned existing gift cards for its stores won't be accepted after Dec. 24 as the stores are set to come under new ownership in early 2024.
Two arrested in connection with P.E.I. youth disappearance, human remains found
Prince Edward Island RCMP says two youth were arrested Tuesday evening in connection with the disappearance of 17-year-old Tyson Blair MacDonald. Hours later, police say human remains were located on Sorrie Road in Milltown Cross.
These are the celebrities and newsmakers who died this year
The world said goodbye to many influential people this year. Here's a look at who died in 2023.
Odds of another rate hike have fallen, BoC governing council agreed as they held rate
The odds of another rate hike have decreased, the Bank of Canada's governing council agreed during its discussions ahead of its most recent interest rate decision.
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Toronto
-
Aircraft landing at Toronto airport forced to avoid 'distracted' employee on runway: report
A plane destined for Toronto Pearson Airport was forced to abort an initial landing attempt to avoid an unauthorized vehicle operated by a ‘distracted’ maintenance employee who crossed its path on the runway in 2022, investigators with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) have determined.
-
TTC proposes 2024 budget; no fare increases included
The TTC will freeze fares and increase service to 97 per cent of its pre-pandemic level as part of its proposed operating budget for 2024.
-
Quebec man charged after allegedly trying to run over officers while fleeing Toronto area police
A man from Quebec is facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to run over police officers with his vehicle in Oshawa over the weekend while fleeing law enforcement.
Calgary
-
Northeast Calgary intersection closed after deadly crash
Calgary emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in the city's northeast.
-
More than 200 charges laid in undercover sting by Calgary police
Calgary police say more than two dozen people are facing charges in connection with an undercover operation into drug trafficking at CTrain stations.
-
Stoney Nakoda First Nations files application to stop major Canmore housing developments
The Stoney Nakoda First Nations has filed a court application against the Town of Canmore and the Alberta government to block controversial housing developments on the east side of Canmore.
Montreal
-
Negotiations remain deadlocked for nurses, teachers in Quebec
Four Quebec public sector unions representing hundreds of thousands of workers say they will launch an unlimited strike early in the new year if they don't reach a deal with the government.
-
Quebec raising public daycare prices in new year
Quebec families with children attending public daycares will soon have to pay a little more each day.
-
There are more English and allophone students in Quebec going to French school: OQLF study
More students whose mother tongue is English or a language other than English or French are attending French-language students in Quebec, a study by the Office de la langue francais found.
Edmonton
-
Highway 16 at Niton Junction open again after fuel spill
A crash between two semis caused a fuel spill and closed a portion of Highway 16 in Yellowhead County Tuesday evening.
-
Remote Alberta town to become first in Canada powered by geothermal energy
A remote town located in the northwest corner of Alberta could soon be the first in Canada to heat and power the community using geothermal.
-
Wildfire devastation voted Canadian Press news story of the year
It was the year unprecedented wildfires disrupted the lives of thousands from coast to coast, shattering records for the total area burned. Canadian wildfires were by far the first choice for The Canadian Press news story of the year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police wake passed-out driver, who then drives off and injures four officers
Two people have been charged and four officers received minor injuries after police in Sault Ste. Marie confronted an unconscious driver on Wellington Street.
-
opinion
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
London
-
'I always buy, never expecting to win the grand prize': Mississauga couple wins Dream Lottery top prize
The top winners of the Dream Lottery were announced Wednesday morning at the Bridlewood dream home in London, Ont.
-
Crash shuts down all lanes of London intersection
All lanes of traffic have been shut down at William Street and York Street and drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.
-
Christmas villages fill Huron County home
The spirit of Christmas, and specifically Christmas villages, is alive and well at Darlene Bieman’s home near Hensall.
Winnipeg
-
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined to a location and thrown in a dumpster earlier this month.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
‘Serious assault’ sends one to hospital : police
One person has been hospitalized following a serious assault in Winnipeg’s Elmwood neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau man killed, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Highway 417 crash
A driver has died and a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 Monday evening.
-
Here are Ottawa's most popular pet names for 2023
Pet-sitter finder Rover released its 11th annual Top Names Report on Wednesday.
-
CRA has fired 185 employees for 'inappropriately' claiming COVID-19 CERB benefits
The Canada Revenue Agency says 185 employees have been fired to date for claiming a federal COVID-19 benefit when they were not eligible for it. That's an increase of 65 since the CRA last updated the public on its review in September.
Saskatoon
-
One dead, Sask. RCMP member injured in officer-involved shooting
One man is dead and an RCMP officer is injured after an officer-involved shooting on the Red Earth Cree Nation in northeast Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. government plans to buy the Lighthouse and move its residents elsewhere
The Government of Saskatchewan plans to buy Saskatoon’s Lighthouse and flip the building once the current tenants are out.
-
Overcrowding in Regina hospitals violating fire code, leaked emails show
A leaked assessment from Regina's fire services plainly states that overcrowding in the city's emergency room corridors are violating national fire codes.
Vancouver
-
72-year-old woman chased naked intruder from her home with shovel, VPD says
A 72-year-old Vancouver woman used a shovel to chase a naked intruder from her home Tuesday night, according to local police.
-
Driver pleads guilty in fatal Kitsilano hit-and-run
A man who was charged in a fatal 2022 hit-and-run in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood has pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death.
-
No charges in B.C. 2022 Christmas Eve bus crash that left 4 dead
The British Columbia Prosecution Service says there will be no charges stemming from a bus crash on an icy highway in the province's Interior last Christmas Eve that killed four people.
Regina
-
Two found dead in Regina's second fatal house fire in 11 days
Regina Fire says two people were found dead following a house fire in the city early Wednesday morning.
-
Overcrowding in Regina hospitals violating fire code, leaked emails show
A leaked assessment from Regina's fire services plainly states that overcrowding in the city's emergency room corridors are violating national fire codes.
-
Megamunch, Royal Saskatchewan Museum’s robotic dinosaur, retiring after 37 years
Megamunch, the robotic tyrannosaurus rex who has greeted visitors at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) for the past 37 years, will be retiring.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. clinic closures leave thousands without family doctor
Around 3,500 patients in Victoria just got word they'll have to find a new doctor in the new year.
-
No charges in B.C. 2022 Christmas Eve bus crash that left 4 dead
The British Columbia Prosecution Service says there will be no charges stemming from a bus crash on an icy highway in the province's Interior last Christmas Eve that killed four people.
-
Newly discovered fault line running underneath the Saanich Peninsula could be catastrophic for southern Vancouver Island
To the untrained eye, it’s nothing more than a tiny bump in the trail that surrounds Elk Lake. For Theron Finley, a PhD candidate at the University of Victoria in the earthquake geology department, it’s much more.