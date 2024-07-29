Man left with fractured elbow, facial injuries after arrest in Cape Breton: SiRT

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an arrest by the Cape Breton Regional Police Service that left a suspect with a fractured elbow and serious facial injuries last week.

According to a news release from SiRT, Cape Breton police were conducting surveillance on an unnamed adult male as part of an ongoing investigation on Wednesday. They found the man in a vehicle on a dead-end street.

Police struggled with the man during the arrest, at which point he allegedly suffered his injuries.

SiRT is responsible for investigating any matters involving death, sexual assault, intimate partner violence and serious injury that may have arisen from the actions of Nova Scotia or New Brunswick police officers.

