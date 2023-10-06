Man reportedly shot in Middleton, N.S., RCMP investigating

Police in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County say they are investigating a shooting that happened in Middleton Wednesday night.

RCMP officers found a 24-year-old man bleeding outside the Middleton Detachment just before 11 p.m., according to a Friday news release.

Police say the man reported he had been shot.

Police say the man was parked outside of an apartment building on Hollow Drive when his vehicle was shot at.

The 24-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

Police believe the shooting happened some time between 10:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Annapolis District RCMP at 902-825-2000 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

