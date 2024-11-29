Many Halifax shoppers go online for Black Friday

Nova Scotians are taking full advantage of Black Friday this year, and not necessarily in the most traditional way either.

There were no lines when doors opened at the Best Buy in Dartmouth Crossing at 8 a.m. Store leader Frank Hernandez says many people are opting to order online.

“They are saying, 'Hey, it’s Black Friday. I (can) wake up, have my coffee, order online,’” says Hernandez. “And either they're going to have it delivered to their home or pick it up.”

That is what retail analyst Bruce Winder says is leading to less traffic in stores.

“If you went back 10, maybe 15 years ago, there would be massive line ups at 4, 5 or 6 a.m.,” says Winder. “Now…because Black Friday has been spread out over several weeks, and because so much of it is bought online, you don’t need to line up like you used to.”

Winder says Gen Z leads the trend.

“They want to buy meaningful gifts,” says Winder. “It’s not about expensive, it’s about finding something that suits their loved one's personality.”

But according to Halifax Shopping Centre’s marketing manager Stephanie Schnare, a long line could be seen as early as 7:30 a.m. with “lots of excited shoppers anxious to get in.”

“We continue to see Black Friday be record-breaking for us,” she says. “We definitely find that shoppers in Atlantic Canada are still coming out to shop in person.”

Many agree it’s a bonus if you can secure a bargain.

“Sometimes you can find better deals in the store than online,” says one Halifax shopper. “It’s quicker, you get it right away."

