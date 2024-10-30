Many Maritimers continue to struggle with daily expenses: report

Many Maritimers continue to struggle to afford necessities like food, rent and heat, according to a new study by Narrative Research.

“We found 40 per cent of people are really struggling with the cost of daily expenses,” says Margaret Chapman, COO of Narrative Research. “Canadians on average say that they’re really concerned or having trouble, but it’s half of Atlantic Canadians so it’s really elevated in this region.”

The report suggests four-in-10 Canadians say it has been difficult for their household to meet its financial needs in the past 12 months, while 26 per cent of people say things have been easy for them financially.

For many people in Halifax, not much has changed financially because groceries, rent and heating have remained expensive.

The research showed better opportunities helped improve the situation for some Canadians. For others, inflation and the drop in interest rates helped.

“It seems like a shrinking majority of people are having trouble financially,” said Chapman. “For some people, too, is we’ve gotten used to higher prices.”

Chapman said about a third of people researchers spoke with said they are just getting by.

“They’re not being able to save as much as they might like to but they also don’t feel like they’re falling behind on a day-to-day basis,” she says.

Chapman said the results can vary depending on the season. She expects changes next season when expenses like heating are likely to increase.