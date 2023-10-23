Maritime hockey organizations applaud NHL player defying Pride tape ban

Travis Dermott of the Arizona Coyotes became the first NHL player to defy the league’s ban on Pride tape.

The move comes less than two weeks after it went into effect and local maritime hockey organizations are applauding his decision.

“They want the NHL and its fan base to look and feel like the communities that the club teams play in, so banning something like Pride tape flies right in the face of that ambition,” said Christina Lamey, Cape Breton Blizzard Female Association President.

The NHL has banned the use of rainbow-coloured Pride tape and other theme-night gear for practises and pre-game warm-ups.

This ban will also include honouring the military and community-based, charitable organizations.

“I think it’s a tremendous show of allyship, Travis has been using the tape for a long time and is one of the few players that uses it quite regularly,” said Kristopher Wells, co-founder of Pride tape.

Wells says sales have taken off since the ban was announced.

“It’s really important that the NHL listens to its players and they want the freedom to be able to express themselves and the causes they hold near and dear to their hearts. I think we’ve seen the first of many players that will be using Pride tape,” he added.

Wells says he wants the league to reverse its decision and allow players to use the tape – and there are many who feel the same way.

“Taking it away or banning it is really going to send a clear message to a pretty sizable chunk of the community, particularly children and youth,” said Veronica Merryfield, founder of the Cape Breton Transition Network.

Merryfield speaks regularly about the importance of inclusion and says themed nights, especially Pride nights, are important.

“They produce awareness and those in the Pride community need that support,” she said

So far the NHL has not commented publicly on Dermott’s defiance the ban.

