Miramichi, N.B., police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

    A 30-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching a statutory release in New Brunswick has been arrested.

    According to a Wednesday news release from the Saint John Police Force, the warrant was issued on Jan. 11 for Ryan Cail, who was serving a two-year, 11-month sentence at the Community Correctional Centre in Saint John for robbery and other charges.

    The release says the Miramichi Police Force arrested Cail on Tuesday.

