Mix of sun and rain for Canada Day long weekend in Maritimes

An area of high pressure moving east of the Maritimes on Saturday will allow for increasing cloudiness through the day. There will be high temperatures mostly in the low-to-mid twenties and a breezy southwest wind with occasional gusts of 20-to-40 km/h. The southwest wind more directly onshore for the Bay of Fundy coastline of New Brunswick and the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia will keep high temperatures on the coastlines there in the high-teens and low-twenties.

Rain and showers will develop in New Brunswick Sunday night.

A mostly fair weather Saturday with increasing cloudiness from the west through the day. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Soggy for Sunday

A low-pressure system will bring a series of weather fronts into the Maritimes on Sunday.

There will be periods of rain and showers and patchy fog in between rounds of wet weather. There is a risk of localized downpours and thunderstorms within the rain. There will be a gusty southerly wind for both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island where gusts will peak at 40-to-60 km/h. There will be gusts of 20-to-40 km/h for New Brunswick.

High temperatures will be in the high-teens and low twenties except for mid-twenties in New Brunswick. It will feel muggy and damp.

Periods of rain and showers on Sunday. A risk of isolated thunderstorms. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Canada Day

The Sunday weather front has implications for the forecast on Monday.

It looks like the front will slow or stall near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia on Monday. That keeps cloudier conditions and a chance of lingering periods of rain and showers for that province, especially for the Atlantic coastal counties. Highs will be in the high-teens to low-twenties.

New Brunswick should be well behind the front and can expect fair weather. It will be either mainly sunny or a mix of sun and cloud leading into a relatively clear evening. Highs will be in the low-to-mid twenties.

Prince Edward Island will have cloudy periods possible as northerly wind blows in off the Gulf of St. Lawrence. High temperatures will be 18-to-20 degrees.

The most iffy weather conditions on Monday still for Nova Scotia. A stalling front may keep lingering cloud cover and some rain in the vicinity of the Atlantic coastline. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

It’s a bit early to outlook Monday evening conditions for firework displays. That said, given the overall weather pattern, Halifax needs the most help due to the possible lingering cloud and wet weather. Conditions look very favourable for Fredericton and favourable for Charlottetown.