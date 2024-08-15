Moncton school opening next month gets name

An Anglophone middle school opening in Moncton next month will be called Wabanaki School.

According to a news release from the New Brunswick government, the Anglophone East School District education council chose the name after consulting with 15 Indigenous communities in the province.

"The name Wabanaki, which means ‘people of the dawn,’ was selected to honour Anglophone East School District's commitment to truth and reconciliation and also to honour the land which our district resides on,” said district superintendent and CEO Randolph MacLean in the release. “It reflects a hopeful and inclusive spirit that represents both our region and our resilient community.

“This name is a symbol of our collective journey towards a brighter future and our dedication to creating a welcoming and supportive environment for all students.”

The middle school, which can accommodate 783 students, has a total budget of $47.8 million.

Wabanaki School in Moncton is pictured. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

“This new school will not only provide a new learning environment for students and staff but will also provide some of the additional learning spaces that are needed in the province,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Bill Hogan. “Investing in the infrastructure needed to accommodate rapid enrolment growth is one of the ways we are building a better education system for all New Brunswickers.”

Wabanaki School in Moncton is pictured. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

The school will open in Moncton’s west end in September.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page