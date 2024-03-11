More fencing goes up at de-designated tent sites in Halifax

Jay Campbell spent 11 months at Victoria Park in Halifax.

However, it is no longer an approved encampment site and is now fenced off. So, he moved his tent to a designated site across the street in the median on University Avenue.

“I think it’s an appropriate measure for all the stuff that’s included in the camps. The reconstitution of the land. There is a lot of drug paraphernalia. That’s probably left over inside the grass so from that aspect, I kind of feel that the city's kind of warranted,” says Campbell.

More fencing is also going up at Grand Parade. Monday started with four residents still at the site and by noon it was down to one.

The city is standing by its decision to not strictly enforce the eviction deadline of Feb. 26.

“The city did take a measured approach around trying to work with folks that are in the encampments. Attempting to give time to find other place,” says Jeff Karabanow, a professor of social work at Dalhousie University.

The province has said there are enough shelter spaces for everyone staying in encampments, but moving can be traumatic for some.

“It completely unravels everything that somebody has been working at for that small limited capacity of stability your kind of uprooting, and that has deep, deep, emotional and psychological impacts as well as physical impacts as well,” Karabanow says. “Homelessness is really about instability for the most part. It ravishes a sense of security and sanctuary.”

For Jay Campbell, the options aren't appealing.

“I personally don’t feel that my privacy is going to be the best as well as my safety,” he said.

For now he'll continue to stay outside.

Four encampment sites are still designated for tents including University Avenue, Lower Finn Park and Barrington Street in Halifax.

Green Road Park is the only site in Dartmouth.

According to a news release from the city, Grand Parade, Victoria Park, the Geary Street green space, and the Correctional Centre Park are closed to the public for remediation. The release notes the work at Victoria Park in particular is expected to take several months due to “the heavy use of the site as an encampment.”

Saunders Park, Beaufort Avenue Park, and Martins Park are open to the public.

People will be able to access St. Paul’s Church and city hall at Grand Parade.

