N.B. hospitals clear waitlist for hip, knee replacements

Most New Brunswick patients waiting a year or longer for hip or knee replacements received their surgeries in the last 15 months.

According to a news release from Horizon Health Network, there were roughly 700 patients in need of hip or knee replacement surgery who had been on a waitlist for more than a year as of December 2022.

In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the province saw 2,917 hip and knee replacements, which represented an increase of more than 700 surgeries from the previous year.

“The fact that we have been able to clear the waitlist for individuals who had been waiting more than a year for their procedure shows our commitment to improving access to surgical services for patients,” said Greg Doiron, Horizon’s vice-president clinical, in the release. “We recognize there is still more work to be done as we strive to bring wait times for other surgeries closer to national benchmarks.”

