N.B. union for social workers votes in favour of new collective agreement

A New Brunswick union representing social workers, clinical psychologists, parole officers and human resource development officers recently voted in favour of a new collective agreement.

According to a previous announcement from the New Brunswick government, CUPE Local 1418 struck a tentative agreement with the province on June 1.

“I would like to express my gratitude to everyone involved in reaching this new collective agreement,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves in the release. “As a government, we value the important work the social workers (including child protection), probation and parole officers, clinical psychologists and human resource development officers do every day. We are very pleased that the tentative agreement has now been officially ratified.”

The full details of the agreement will be revealed once it is officially signed.

