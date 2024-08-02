N.B. woman finishes in top 20 at Miss Universe Canada 2024

It was a moment Lorraine Peters won’t soon forget.

Last weekend the 59-year old woman from Rothesay, N.B., achieved her lifelong dream of competing in the Miss Universe Canada Pageant, which was held in Windsor, ON. The 2024 pageant marked the first time women over the age of 28 were eligible to compete.

Not only did Peters get to compete among the best in Canada, she finished in the top 20 overall and top three in voters choice.

“All my life I wanted to compete in the Miss Universe system,” Peters said in a Facebook post. “One day before my 59th birthday I had the opportunity to fulfil that dream and the one thing that I am so thankful for is that I competed at the highest level with the same rules as the 20-year-old girls. There were no special considerations for me, and that is why placing top 20 out of 71 women who were originally signed up for this competing is the greatest accomplishment of my life.”

Peters thanked all those who helped support her during and leading up the competition.

