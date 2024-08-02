ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. woman finishes in top 20 at Miss Universe Canada 2024

    Lorraine Peters from Rothesay, N.B., stands onstage at the Miss Universe Canada 2024 in Windsor, ON. (Source: Facebook/Lorraine Gilmore Peters) Lorraine Peters from Rothesay, N.B., stands onstage at the Miss Universe Canada 2024 in Windsor, ON. (Source: Facebook/Lorraine Gilmore Peters)
    Share

    It was a moment Lorraine Peters won’t soon forget.

    Last weekend the 59-year old woman from Rothesay, N.B., achieved her lifelong dream of competing in the Miss Universe Canada Pageant, which was held in Windsor, ON. The 2024 pageant marked the first time women over the age of 28 were eligible to compete.

    Not only did Peters get to compete among the best in Canada, she finished in the top 20 overall and top three in voters choice.

    “All my life I wanted to compete in the Miss Universe system,” Peters said in a Facebook post. “One day before my 59th birthday I had the opportunity to fulfil that dream and the one thing that I am so thankful for is that I competed at the highest level with the same rules as the 20-year-old girls. There were no special considerations for me, and that is why placing top 20 out of 71 women who were originally signed up for this competing is the greatest accomplishment of my life.”

    Peters thanked all those who helped support her during and leading up the competition.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News