    N.S. bar staff will need to take alcohol safety course

    Hundreds of bar staff across Nova Scotia will need to take alcohol safety courses starting later this year.

    According to a news release from the province, all licensed bars and restaurants must ensure their servers have completed a responsible alcohol service course beginning Dec. 1.

    “Ensuring that the staff who work at our licensed establishments are trained in responsible alcohol service will help improve safety,” said Service Nova Scotia Minister Colton LeBlanc in the release.

    The release notes concerts and festivals may also need to train their servers depending on the size of the events.

    There are 2,400 licensed bars and restaurants in Nova Scotia.

