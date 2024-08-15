N.S. Blueberry Jam festival returns for weekend of music, food

ATLANTIC
    An outdoor music festival is returning to Cape Breton this weekend for a celebration of good tunes and good food.

    Blueberry Jam started as an outdoor concert that turned into a small festival,” said host and musician Rankin MacInnis. “It’s really to celebrate the culture and music of Cape Breton and we’re also celebrating the food.

    “It’s a way to bring the people, the music, the culture all together.”

    Blueberry Jam, which started in 2019, is held at Big Belle Farm in Mabou Ridge. Performers this year include Classified, Loviet, Skunk Motel, Jessie Brown, and Mary Jane Lamond.

    “People can expect a lot of fresh faces,” MacInnis said. “We’re also going to debut our barn dance to close both evenings.”

    Blueberry Jam runs on Friday and Saturday.

