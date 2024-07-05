N.S. man arrested on two provincewide warrants faces 24 charges

A Nova Scotia man is facing dozens of new charges after police arrested him on two provincewide warrants this week.

According to an RCMP news release, Garnett Allan Chappell was wanted on charges of pointing a firearm and failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Officers found and arrested Chappell in Mahoney’s Corner after a brief foot chase around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Police also searched a vehicle and a building and seized multiple loaded firearms and a variety of ammunition.

Chappell faces 24 new charges, including:

three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

three counts of careless use of a firearm

possession of property obtained by crime

The release says police also arrested Shawna Rushton, 43, who faces several firearms-related charges.

Chappell and Rushton appeared in court Friday. Rushton was released on strict conditions and Chappell was held in custody.

