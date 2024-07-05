ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. man arrested on two provincewide warrants faces 24 charges

    Garnett Allan Chappell is pictured in a handout photo from the Nova Scotia RCMP. (Source: Nova Scotia RCMP) Garnett Allan Chappell is pictured in a handout photo from the Nova Scotia RCMP. (Source: Nova Scotia RCMP)
    Share

    A Nova Scotia man is facing dozens of new charges after police arrested him on two provincewide warrants this week.

    According to an RCMP news release, Garnett Allan Chappell was wanted on charges of pointing a firearm and failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm.

    Officers found and arrested Chappell in Mahoney’s Corner after a brief foot chase around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Police also searched a vehicle and a building and seized multiple loaded firearms and a variety of ammunition.

    Chappell faces 24 new charges, including:

    • three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • three counts of careless use of a firearm
    • possession of property obtained by crime

    The release says police also arrested Shawna Rushton, 43, who faces several firearms-related charges.

    Chappell and Rushton appeared in court Friday. Rushton was released on strict conditions and Chappell was held in custody.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News