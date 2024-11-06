N.S. man charged with arson nearly one year after fire

A 33-year-old man is facing an arson charge after a fire destroyed a building in Bangor, N.S., nearly a year ago.

Police and fire services responded to a suspicious fire at a Maza Road business on Dec. 14, 2023, according to an RCMP news release. Officers found an incendiary device at the scene.

Two days later, a second suspicious fire destroyed the building.

Police worked with the RCMP National Forensic Lab Services in Ontario and the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal throughout the investigation.

Officers charged Tyler Langford, from Weymouth, with arson on Nov. 4. Langford, who is in custody for other offences, will make his first court appearance on this charge on Jan. 20, 2025.

