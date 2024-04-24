ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. man wins $1.5M through Atlantic Lottery

    Lottery winner Russell Musgrave is pictured. (Source: Atlantic Lottery) Lottery winner Russell Musgrave is pictured. (Source: Atlantic Lottery)
    Share

    A Cape Breton man won $1.5 million after buying $200-worth of Atlantic Lottery Scratch’N Win tickets.

    According to a news release from Atlantic Lottery, Russell Musgrave from Boularderie Centre won Super Set for Life, an Atlantic Canada exclusive.

    “I asked the cashier if there was anything new, and she showed me that one, so I asked how much for a whole pack of them,” Musgrave said in the release. “She checked and said it would be $400 for the entire package, so I said, ‘Well, give me $200 worth of them.’

    “That (winning) ticket had to be the first ticket she took out of the package. What are the chances of that?”

    Musgrave said he plans to use the money to pay off his daughter’s mortgage, renovate his home, and help his loved ones.

    Musgrave bought his winning ticket at Brewer’s Convenience in North Sydney, which also handed out a Super Set for Life top prize to Pat and Cline Lettice in April 2023.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News