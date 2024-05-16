N.S. provincial parks opening for Victoria Day long weekend

ATLANTIC
    Several Nova Scotia provincial parks will be open for camping for the Victoria Day long weekend.

    According to a news release from the province, the camping parks opening Friday are:

    • Blomidon in Canning (Kings County)
    • Cape Chignecto in Advocate Harbour (Cumberland County)
    • Ellenwood Lake in Deerfield (Yarmouth County)
    • Graves Island in East Chester (Lunenburg County)
    • Rissers Beach in Petite Riviere (Lunenburg County)
    • Porters Lake (Halifax Regional Municipality)
    • Thomas Raddall in Port Joli (Queens County

    Mira River in Albert Bridge, Cape Breton Regional Municipality, will be open on May 31.

    Additional sites opening on June 7 include:

    • Amherst Shore (Cumberland County)
    • Battery in St. Peter’s (Richmond County)
    • Boylston (Guysborough County)
    • Salsman in Country Harbour (Guysborough County)
    • Caribou-Munroes Island in Caribou (Pictou County)
    • Dollar Lake in Wyses Corner (Halifax Regional Municipality)
    • Laurie in Grand Lake (Halifax Regional Municipality)
    • The Islands in Shelburne (Shelburne County)
    • Valleyview in Bridgetown (Annapolis County)
    • Whycocomagh (Inverness County)
    • Five Islands (Colchester County)

    The release says the province is spending $11.8 million on provincial park repairs and upgrades this year, including:

    • nature play spaces at Blomidon, Dollar Lake and Ellenwood Lake
    • trail, toilet and parking improvements at Carters Beach
    • serviced campsites at Dollar Lake
    • parking improvements at Martinique Beach
    • road upgrades at Dollar Lake, Oakfield and Whycocomagh

    More than a million people visited Nova Scotia provincial parks in 2023.

    Campfires are only permitted at sites after 2 p.m. if the BurnSafe map is green, or after 7 p.m. if the map is yellow.

