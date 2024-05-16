N.S. provincial parks opening for Victoria Day long weekend

Several Nova Scotia provincial parks will be open for camping for the Victoria Day long weekend.

According to a news release from the province, the camping parks opening Friday are:

Blomidon in Canning (Kings County)

Cape Chignecto in Advocate Harbour (Cumberland County)

Ellenwood Lake in Deerfield (Yarmouth County)

Graves Island in East Chester (Lunenburg County)

Rissers Beach in Petite Riviere (Lunenburg County)

Porters Lake (Halifax Regional Municipality)

Thomas Raddall in Port Joli (Queens County

Mira River in Albert Bridge, Cape Breton Regional Municipality, will be open on May 31.

Additional sites opening on June 7 include:

Amherst Shore (Cumberland County)

Battery in St. Peter’s (Richmond County)

Boylston (Guysborough County)

Salsman in Country Harbour (Guysborough County)

Caribou-Munroes Island in Caribou (Pictou County)

Dollar Lake in Wyses Corner (Halifax Regional Municipality)

Laurie in Grand Lake (Halifax Regional Municipality)

The Islands in Shelburne (Shelburne County)

Valleyview in Bridgetown (Annapolis County)

Whycocomagh (Inverness County)

Five Islands (Colchester County)

The release says the province is spending $11.8 million on provincial park repairs and upgrades this year, including:

nature play spaces at Blomidon, Dollar Lake and Ellenwood Lake

trail, toilet and parking improvements at Carters Beach

serviced campsites at Dollar Lake

parking improvements at Martinique Beach

road upgrades at Dollar Lake, Oakfield and Whycocomagh

More than a million people visited Nova Scotia provincial parks in 2023.

Campfires are only permitted at sites after 2 p.m. if the BurnSafe map is green, or after 7 p.m. if the map is yellow.

