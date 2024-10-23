N.S. school support staff members overwhelmingly vote to strike

Five-thousand Nova Scotia school support workers could walk off the job after a successful strike vote.

Ninety-four per cent of workers who cast ballots voted yes on a strike mandate last week, according to a news release from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE). The 5,000 support staff workers are members of eight CUPE locals across Nova Scotia.

“The treatment of school support staff is indicative of the state of public education in Nova Scotia,” said Nan McFadgen, president of CUPE Nova Scotia, in the news release. “Even working full-time, the province is not paying these workers enough to live. On top of that they are overworked, understaffed, and as we know, at risk for workplace violence every single day.”

CUPE says the employer is pushing for a percentage-based wage increase, which they say would create bigger increases for higher-paid workers.

The union also says violence in the workplace, leave benefits, workload concerns, and recruitment and retention are major issues.

“It’s time for the Province to recognise the value and contribution of school support staff,” said Nelson Scott, chair of the Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions. “For us workers, for parents, and for kids, I hope our employer will meet us at the table in good faith and negotiate a fair deal. If they don’t, they know our proposals have 5,000 fed up workers behind them.”

In May and June 2023, roughly 1,800 Halifax support staff workers from CUPE Local 5047 went on strike for a variety of issues, including higher pay. After a month-long strike, the union and the Halifax Regional Centre of Education came to an agreement.

“It’s not a day of celebration, it’s a bit of a somber day,” said Chris Melanson, CUPE Local 5047 president, at the time. “The agreement has some small gains -- but it’s not perfect. No one can say that.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.