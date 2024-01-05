N.S. seeks to train 200 emergency medical responders

The Nova Scotia government is aiming to train up to 200 emergency medical responders over the next two years to cut down on wait times, increase the availability of ambulances, and allow paramedics to focus on urgent calls.

According to a Friday news release, emergency medical responders working in ambulances can help stabilize, assess, and transport patients to hospital. They will be partnered with paramedics to allow for more teams that can respond to emergencies.

Two emergency medical responders will also be able to transfer low-risk patients who do not need medical care during transport.

“In the evolution of emergency medical services systems, the incorporation of the emergency medical responder role provides relief and support to our paramedics,” said Charbel J. Daniel, executive director of provincial operations with Emergency Medical Care Inc., in the release. “With a proven track record in numerous emergency medical services systems nationwide, this role will help enhance service delivery to communities throughout Nova Scotia.”

Medavie HealthEd will offer training for emergency medical responders in March. The training period lasts three months and the first graduating class is expected to be working by the summer.

