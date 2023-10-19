New Brunswick-born actor Donald Sutherland honoured with new stamp
Canada Post has released a new stamp honouring New Brunswick-born actor Donald Sutherland.
Sutherland, who was born in Saint John, N.B., in 1935, studied engineering and drama at the University of Toronto before moving to England to pursue acting.
He had a breakout in the 1970s with high-profile roles in “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” “Klute” and “Ordinary People.” In recent years, he appeared in “The Hunger Games” franchise.
He received a star in the Canada Walk of Fame in 2000 and a spot in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011.
The stamp, designed by Paprika, features an image of the actor’s profile along with several titles of his movies.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
McGill program to encourage French on hold after Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
Anti-discrimination efforts falling short in public service, RCMP: auditor general
The federal auditor general says Canada's efforts to combat racism and discrimination in major departments and agencies are falling short. Auditor General Karen Hogan found in a report released Thursday that bureaucrats are failing to use data to understand how racialized employees are feeling.
It seemed like fast, easy money. By the time he realized it was a scam, it was too late
Canadians lost more than $161 million to investment scams over the first six months of this year, most of which involved cryptocurrency, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Auditor general calls for online application portal for refugees amid severe backlogs
Refugees are being left behind by Canada's oversized immigration backlogs, and the federal auditor general is calling on the government to immediately create a way for them to apply online.
Calgary teen gives up on McGill dream after Quebec doubles tuition for some university students
A Calgary teenager who had high hopes of studying at McGill University is now looking elsewhere after Quebec said it would force out-of-province students to pay a $17,000 tuition.
RCMP tells owners to turn in guns after banned fully automatic model sold in Canada
The RCMP has told owners to turn in fully automatic military surplus firearms after hundreds were misidentified and allowed into Canada for commercial sale.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
Toronto
-
Ontario public elementary teachers voted for a strike mandate. What does this mean?
What you need to know about Ontario's public elementary teachers' strike mandate.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough hit-and-run
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the Cliffside area in Scarborough late Wednesday night.
-
Ontario may bring in new rules to make it harder to place a lien on your home
Ontario banned door-to-door sales in March 2018, but problems still arise with rental contracts for furnaces, air conditioners, water heaters, air filters and thermostats.
Calgary
-
1 dead in crash on southbound Stoney Trail
Calgary police are investigating an early morning fatal crash on the northeast section of Stoney Trail.
-
Calgary police officer shot during Thursday exchange of gunfire
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Calgary teen gives up on McGill dream after Quebec doubles tuition for some university students
A Calgary teenager who had high hopes of studying at McGill University is now looking elsewhere after Quebec said it would force out-of-province students to pay a $17,000 tuition.
Montreal
-
Calgary teen gives up on McGill dream after Quebec doubles tuition for some university students
A Calgary teenager who had high hopes of studying at McGill University is now looking elsewhere after Quebec said it would force out-of-province students to pay a $17,000 tuition.
-
McGill program to encourage French on hold after Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
-
Montreal police suspect murder after man's body found downtown
Montreal police are investigating after the body of a 55-year-old man was found in the downtown Ville-Marie borough.
Edmonton
-
Edmontonians flee homes after fire breaks out next door
Three families in south Edmonton fled their homes because of a fire early Thursday morning.
-
Trudeau blasts Smith for pension-exit plan while Smith questions CPP board's honesty
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, telling Premier Danielle Smith in a letter that the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Leduc schools put in hold-and-secure after threats against students charged, 'violent assault'
Two schools in Leduc were placed in hold-and-secure mode on Wednesday as a result of threats made in connection with an assault earlier in the week, RCMP said.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Woman charged with assault, break and enter in Sudbury
A 27-year-old woman has been charged in Greater Sudbury after an incident Tuesday at the city's largest family housing complex, formerly known as Ryan Heights, located in the Flour Mill area.
-
RCMP tells owners to turn in guns after banned fully automatic model sold in Canada
The RCMP has told owners to turn in fully automatic military surplus firearms after hundreds were misidentified and allowed into Canada for commercial sale.
London
-
Car flips onto roof in north London crash
Witnesses told CTV News the BMW was heading south along Richmond Street and tried to make a left turn onto North Centre Road when it was struck.
-
Teen girl charged after altercation involving a knife
Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Dundas Street and Clark Road, police said a teenage girl got into an argument with another girl she knew.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman continues for third day in Windsor
For a third day, cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman is continuing in a Windsor courtroom. Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser saying to Veltman, 'You knew you committed a terrorist attack on Jun 6, 2021, in your mind Sir.'
Winnipeg
-
Heavy machinery, snowmobiles and trucks among $375K in stolen property seized from home: RCMP
Stolen heavy machinery, trucks and off-road vehicles have been found at a property in Gilbert Plains, resulting in the arrest of a 25-year-old man.
-
A list of Manitoba's new cabinet ministers
Manitoba's new premier and his cabinet have been sworn in. The premier's executive council will have 15 ministers:
-
Winnipeg looking for feedback on reduced speed limits
The City of Winnipeg is looking for feedback on reducing speed limits in residential areas.
Ottawa
-
Senators owner says there's 'alignment' on goal to build new NHL arena in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer says the fans, politicians and the National Capital Commission appear to be in "alignment" on the desire to build a new arena in downtown Ottawa.
-
Eastern Ontario residents allege they paid contractor thousands of dollars for work never completed
A Luskville, Que. contractor is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police allege 11 residents in eastern Ontario were defrauded out of nearly $1,000,000.
-
Here is what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
The Queensway will be closed starting Thursday at 8 p.m. eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue.
Saskatoon
-
Labour groups vow to make Sask. Party 'uncomfortable' if pronoun bill proceeds
Leaders from the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour and the Service Employers International Union (SEIU) say they will turn up the heat if the province shields its controversial pronoun rules by invoking the notwithstanding clause.
-
Sask. athletes help Canadian team earn first medal in adaptive water skiing
A group of Saskatchewan water ski athletes is coming off a big win last month at a world competition.
-
Saskatoon adds safety features at crosswalk where girl was fatally struck
Permanent safety features have been installed at a Saskatoon crosswalk where a nine-year-old girl was hit and killed.
Vancouver
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters to 'call out' Vancouver mayor during vigil outside city hall
A protest and vigil is scheduled for Thursday evening outside of Vancouver City Hall as the war between Israel-Hamas enters its 12th day.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
-
'Where am I going? To pitch a tent somewhere else': Homeless camp shut down in Abbotsford
A large homeless camp next to Highway 1 in Abbotsford is no more. Campers were evicted by workers with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Wednesday.
Regina
-
Regina Lutheran Home families want care home kept open until province builds new facility
Families impacted by the planned closure of the Regina Lutheran Home went to the legislature on Wednesday to fight the move.
-
'I didn't get to say goodbye': Man cremated too soon after funeral home mix-up in Regina
Kara Pasap says her grieving process is in limbo after being stripped of the opportunity to say goodbye to her son one last time.
-
Sask. daycare plan 'floundering' due to lack of staff, educators say
Early childhood educators in Saskatchewan are highlighting staffing shortages and intense demand following a report on the province's sluggish start in adding 26,000 daycare spots over five years.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island woman's overdose death now considered a homicide: RCMP
A 52-year-old Vancouver Island woman, who died of a drug overdose more than seven months ago, is now considered a murder victim.
-
Hospital vending machines to dispense needles, naloxone on Vancouver Island
Drug users will soon be able to access harm reduction supplies, such as needles, naloxone and drug-testing strips, from vending machines at three Vancouver Island hospitals.
-
Staffing issues force BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Victoria, Tsawwassen
Once again, staffing issues have forced BC Ferries to cancel sailings on a major route between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.