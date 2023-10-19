New Brunswick-born actor Donald Sutherland honoured with new stamp

Canada Post has released a new stamp honouring New Brunswick-born actor Donald Sutherland.

Sutherland, who was born in Saint John, N.B., in 1935, studied engineering and drama at the University of Toronto before moving to England to pursue acting.

He had a breakout in the 1970s with high-profile roles in “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” “Klute” and “Ordinary People.” In recent years, he appeared in “The Hunger Games” franchise.

He received a star in the Canada Walk of Fame in 2000 and a spot in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011.

The stamp, designed by Paprika, features an image of the actor’s profile along with several titles of his movies.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.