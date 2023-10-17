‘No one should be down here’: HRM council updates homeless strategy
The growing homeless problem was back on the agenda at Halifax Regional Council Tuesday, as the city works to fine-tune its response.
A Strategy Update was presented to councillors for consideration as the municipality continues to look for ways to assist those with nowhere to go.
"The number of people experiencing homelessness continues to grow at a dramatically increasing rate," reads the report.
"The By Name List, which records people who are homeless and looking for stable housing in HRM, has been over 1,000 people since August 2023. As of October 10, 2023, it is 1,014 people."
None of this is news to Jacob Hicks, who's lived at the Sackville ballfield encampment for about a month.
"I have very serious anxiety, depression, and I recently found out I have borderline personality disorder. And it's made it very hard. I haven't been able to get much help," Hicks told CTV News Tuesday, adding community support has been unbelievable and appreciated
"Every day, I would say five-to-10 people bring food, clothes, tents, tarps, tote-boxes, snacks. Anything that we need, and we have a group on Facebook, 'the Ballfield Gated Community,' and anybody here could ask for something in there," he said.
"It's brought tears to my eyes."
Even so, more heartbreaking personal-stories have emerged, including a social media post flagging a 74-year-old woman with two small dogs, looking for a rental.
"Hopefully, soon, that story is going to end well," said HRM Councillor Paul Russell.
"This morning, I got a phone call from a lady, who is holding an apartment for the 74-year-old lady with two dogs. I was thrilled, and I have passed that along to one of the housing support workers that we work with, and they're going to get in touch with that person at the ballfield," he said.
The small victory is appreciated at a time when the issue continues to worsen.
"The challenge we have is that the population is growing faster than we can build places for people to live," said Russell, adding the report reflects the city's commitment to doing what it can, including designated encampment spots, with limits on the number of tents in other areas, including Grand Parade and Victoria Park.
There's also designated parking for people living in vehicles, and support workers for those in tents.
"There are wrap-around supports. There is someone who is going to be with the folks who are experiencing homelessness, and making sure they are able to do better, to navigate life, to do whatever they have to do to try and get them in a better housing situation," said Russell.
Hicks is hopeful a recent provincial announcement to build a community of tiny homes at the ballfield site.
"I think it could be very good if they execute it well," Hicks said.
"Up until now, with the tiny home thing, they haven't done diddly-squat. The community - again - so much help. The actual government hasn't brought down so much as a Tim Bit."
"No one should be down here, especially not people that vulnerable. It's heartbreaking and unbelievable to me," Hicks said.
