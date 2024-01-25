Nova Scotia minister frustrated that unhoused people are snubbing Halifax shelter
A Nova Scotia cabinet minister expressed frustration Thursday that some homeless people are turning down spots in a newly opened emergency shelter in Halifax.
Community Services Minister Trevor Boudreau said the $3-million shelter at the Halifax Forum is safer and warmer than tent encampments, such as the one in front of Halifax City Hall.
"People are saying they don't want to go and this is frustrating," Boudreau told reporters following a cabinet meeting. "We have a space that is available and we have capacity there right now. I strongly urge those that are in encampments to really take this opportunity."
The minister said that as of Tuesday, 32 of 50 beds were occupied at the shelter, an auditorium-like space with cots and yellow curtains between beds.
Some unhoused people who were offered spaces at the shelter said it didn't provide the same level of security, comfort or support compared with the tent encampment at the public square -- known as the Grand Parade -- next to city hall.
A volunteer at the encampment has said that 25 to 30 people were offered a spot in the Halifax Forum shelter and only one person accepted.
Boudreau acknowledged the complaints and said his department is continually looking to provide other options, such as unused hotel or motel space that can provide more privacy and comfort.
"Shelters aren't glamorous, they aren't designed to be, but they are a place where people are able to be in a warm environment," he said. "This is one of those tools that we use to support people."
Meanwhile, a number of residents in the Cape Breton community of Whitney Pier have voiced objections to the government's plan to locate 30 single-unit pallet shelters for the homeless on provincially owned land that used to be a parking lot for the former Sydney Steel plant.
During a community meeting Tuesday, residents voiced fears that the shelters would bring increased drug use and violence to the neighbourhood. Another meeting is scheduled for Feb. 5, when site managers and officials from the Department of Community Services are expected to give residents more information about the project.
Boudreau said the Whitney Pier site meets certain requirements, such as access to water and electricity, that are imposed by the shelter manufacturer. He added that there was an urgency to get the project off the ground because of the cold weather.
The minister also told reporters that plans for another pallet shelter site, near the Halifax Forum, have been dropped because the proposed land is too small to accommodate all of the manufacturer's requirements.
"This has been a bit of a frustrating week," Boudreau said.
The minister's emotions were greeted with little sympathy from the province's opposition parties.
"They could have moved on this (homelessness) in the summer when people were raising the alarm," said Liberal Leader Zach Churchill. "We're in the middle of winter and they are rushing."
NDP Leader Claudia Chender said Boudreau's discontent "pales in comparison to the frustration of people who are precariously housed."
"A shelter is still precarious housing," she said. "What we need in this province is a massive increase in truly affordable non-market housing."
More than 1,100 people from the Halifax area had self-identified as being actively homeless as of Jan. 23; officials in the Sydney area estimate there are about 400 people who are homeless.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The love of our lives': What we know about the victims of the N.W.T. plane crash
The Transportation Safety Board has deployed four investigators to analyze the burnt wreckage of a British Aerospace Jetstream plane transporting workers to a diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
Suspected fake Norval Morrisseau painting seized from Ontario legislature
A piece of artwork hanging in the Ontario legislature was seized by police Thursday amid allegations that it was not painted by prominent Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau as was originally claimed.
WATCH 251 vehicles stolen in Canada and bound for Middle East seized in Italy
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
Forbes says these are the 'best' employers in Canada in 2024
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
Trump White House official Peter Navarro gets a 4-month sentence for defying a House Jan. 6 subpoena
Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to co-operate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Thursday to four months behind bars.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Psychologist's 'irrelevant testimony' at Jacob Hoggard's trial should not have been admitted: lawyers
Lawyers representing Jacob Hoggard say “irrelevant” testimony from a clinical psychologist at the sexual assault trial for the former Hedley frontman should never had been admitted and are asking that a new trial be ordered, according to a filing with the Ontario Court of Appeal.
-
Torontonians shocked to see food prices from 2020 Food Basics flyer
A flyer from a Food Basics store four years ago is causing a stir online after users noted the soaring cost of grocery items since then.
-
Toronto man accused of faking terminal illness to scam love interest out of $370K
A Toronto man is accused of purporting to be terminally ill to defraud his love interest out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Calgary
-
'I don't do a screening test': Premier Smith defends attendance at Tucker Carlson events amid federal criticism
Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the members of the media who interview her.
-
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
-
'Near-mutiny on wing night': Smith doesn't support Calgary or Edmonton's bylaws on single-use items
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has asked her minister of municipal affairs to see if bylaws passed in Calgary and Edmonton over single-use items are a step too far.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former justice minister David Lametti resigns as Montreal MP
Former justice minister and Montreal MP David Lametti says he is resigning from public office as of the end of this month. Lametti made the announcement Thursday, saying in a statement that he resigns with 'mixed emotions' but his constituents would benefit from a change.
-
Paramedics in Montreal, Laval flooded with calls due to icy conditions
The freezing rain that fell on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning led to more frequent calls for ambulance services in Montreal and Laval.
-
Quebec Cardinal Gerald Lacroix faces sex assault allegations
A senior leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Quebec is facing allegations of sexual assault as part of a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese in the provincial capital.
Edmonton
-
Man, now 33, charged in 2007 homicide of Edmonton senior
Charges have been laid in a homicide that happened in Edmonton 16 years ago, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Bail hearing for accused Edmonton City Hall shooter put over
A Thursday bail hearing for the man accused of firing a gun and throwing a Molotov cocktail at Edmonton City Hall has been put over until next week.
-
Man thrown through Sherwood Park bar window after argument: RCMP
Police are looking for a person who threw a man through the window of a Sherwood Park bar earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
-
Shock in the Sault as 10K people stand to lose health-care provider in May
Group Health Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is reducing its patient roster by 10,000 people in May because of a severe and chronic shortage of physicians.
-
Warrant issued for federal offender with ties to northern Ont.
The Ontario parole enforcement squad is looking for a federal offender who is serving a sentence for drug trafficking and was last seen in Sudbury.
London
-
Building on parking lots, office building conversions, and a gift from local developers: Highlights from the State of the City Address
Mayor Josh Morgan touted new housing strategies and progress on the city’s homelessness strategy in his second State of the City Address on Thursday morning.
-
Two suspects in custody for 2023 east end shooting, one suspect outstanding: London police
Nearly one year after a shooting in east London, Ont. sent one person to hospital, police have laid charges against three men from Hamilton and Brantford for their alleged involvement.
-
Legal expert says questions will arise about delay in charges against hockey players in alleged sexual assault
At least one legal expert said many questions will arise in the case against five members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior Hockey team, including why police have waited so long before laying charges in a sexual assault case.
Winnipeg
-
Father and son, 1, killed in crash with semi: RCMP
A father and his son have died following a crash involving a semi on a Manitoba highway Thursday morning.
-
Winnipeg restaurant owner dead following confrontation: police
The owner of a Winnipeg restaurant has died following an assault outside of his business on Wednesday night.
-
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, families to speak about second landfill study
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is to discuss details about a report into the logistics of searching a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women.
Ottawa
-
Environment Canada issues another freezing rain warning for Friday
Environment Canada says the capital could see ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm beginning around 6 a.m. on Friday morning and ending in the afternoon.
-
Ottawa camp counsellor accused of sexual assault against child
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old camp counsellor with sexual assault offences against a child at an Ottawa summer camp last summer.
-
NCC 'remains confident' Senators will build a new arena at LeBreton Flats
The National Capital Commission says discussions with the new owner of the Ottawa Senators are proceeding with "renewed energy" on a new NHL-sized arena at LeBreton Flats.
Saskatoon
-
Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears graphic testimony from forensic pathologist
A forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on some of Myles Sanderson’s victims took the stand on Thursday at the inquest into the September 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon.
-
Saskatoon gas station fills multiple cars with diesel instead of regular gas
A mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station led to some customers filling up with diesel instead of regular gas.
Vancouver
-
Man charged in fatal 2022 shooting near Surrey elementary school
Nearly two years after a fatal shooting near a Surrey, B.C., elementary school, authorities have announced charges against a suspect.
-
BC Ferries not responsible for damaged motorcycle, tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that BC Ferries is not on the hook for damages after a motorcycle fell onto its side while aboard a moving vessel.
-
Victim, suspect vehicle identified in fatal Burnaby shooting
The victim of a deadly shooting in Burnaby Tuesday night has been identified by homicide investigators.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP still waiting for answers from province on Sunrise Hotel controversy
The Minister of Social Services has yet to provide information on the Sunrise Hotel controversy in Regina after promising answers, the provincial NDP claims.
-
Regina woman charged with attempted murder following house fire
An investigation into a house fire in Regina has led to an attempted murder charge for a 27-year-old woman.
-
Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries not responsible for damaged motorcycle, tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that BC Ferries is not on the hook for damages after a motorcycle fell onto its side while aboard a moving vessel.
-
Body discovered at Nanaimo seaside park
Someone on a beach at Neck Point Park in Nanaimo's north-end discovered a body that had washed ashore near the beach this week.
-
B.C. urged to redeploy justice resources after report finds 11-to-1 staff-youth ratio
A new report has found that the number of young offenders in British Columbia has “dramatically decreased,” putting the ratio of staff to youth in custody at almost 11-to-one.