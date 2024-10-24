Nova Scotia spends $3.7M on interim wine support program

The Nova Scotia government is spending $3.7 million on an interim wine support program as long-term discussions on help for the industry continue.

The program will support registered farm wineries in the province, according to a government news release. There will also be a $700,000 Wine and Grape Industry Development Program for 2024-2025.

“Nova Scotia’s wine sector is important to our province’s economy, and we continue to come together to find solutions to help them adapt to opportunities and challenges,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release. “We all want a clear road map to ensure long-term stability and growth, including strengthening and protecting the Nova Scotia brand so that Nova Scotians understand which wines are truly local.”

Last month, Nova Scotia grape growers rejected the province’s offer of an extra $1.6 million in support, claiming it was unfair as it included a subsidy to commercial bottlers. Earlier this month Houston said he was willing to discuss possible funding for the industry.

The release says the interim program, similar to the federal program, will give registered farm wineries payments based on their production of wine fermented in Nova Scotia.

In the last five years, the grape and wine sector has received roughly $40 million.

