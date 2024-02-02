Nova Scotian Rick Bowness to coach in NHL All-Star game

Rick Bowness has been a professional hockey coach since 1982 and in 14 of those seasons, he has served as an NHL head coach with seven different teams.

This weekend in Toronto, Bowness will experience a career-first: NHL All-Star game head coach.

“I think anytime a coach is selected in a situation like these games, it’s certainly recognition of the organization,” said Bowness. “We have great ownership in Winnipeg.”

Bowness, 69, was born in Moncton and raised in Halifax. Two summers ago, he was close to retirement.

“My wife Judy and I were sitting at home, and I said, ‘You know what, we’ve had a great career, and this is longer than we could’ve imagined. Hockey has given us such tremendous life,’ ” said Bowness. “The next morning, the phone rang.”

It was the Winnipeg Jets, calling with a job offer.

Now in his second season with the team as the head coach and his second stint coaching in the city, the Jets are one of the top teams in the NHL.

Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame president and CEO Bruce Rainnie said Bowness is finally receiving long overdue recognition.

“Good things happen to good people,” said Rainnie. “At a time when most guys are looking for a tee-time, he’s leading a team to the top of the NHL. And it could not happen to a better guy. “

Many Maritime fans cheer for players like Sidney Crosby, Nathan Mackinnon and Brad Marchand.

Rainnie added there is no shortage of support for Bowness, who still lives in Nova Scotia during the off-season.

“There is an old expression that you admire people when you know where they are going,” said Rainnie. “You really admire them when you know they never forget where they came from. That’s Rick Bowness.”

“I’ve always said that I’m a representative of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and all the Maritimes. I’ve always carried that with me, that’s something that has meant a lot to Judy and I over the years,” said Bowness.

The Bowness children are flying in for a Toronto-based family reunion as they watch their father make his All-Star debut

“It’s going to be a great family weekend, and that’s what we’re really looking forward to,” said Bowness.